First UNC game FT: UNC 22-26 VT 7-11

By hokiepro Joined:
sportswar.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThey outrebounded us by 11, but we actually had more second chance points....

virginiatech.sportswar.com

raleighnews.net

Duke's Mike Krzyzewski (illness) leaves at halftime

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski did not return for the second half of the ninth-ranked Blue Devils' game against Wake Forest because of illness on Tuesday in Durham, N.C. The school confirmed that Krzyzewski, 75, was "not feeling well" and would miss the remainder of the game. Duke led 42-33 at halftime.
DURHAM, NC
CharlotteObserver.com

How is Coach K? Duke’s Jon Scheyer gives an update

Listen to what Duke associate head coach Jon Scheyer had to say about the health of Mike Krzyzewski after the Blue Devils defeated Wake Forest Feb. 15, 2022. Coach K coached in the first half but did not return to the bench in the second half.
WAKE FOREST, NC
abc17news.com

After Coach K’s exit, No. 9 Duke edges Wake Forest 76-74

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Mark Williams dunked in Paolo Banchero’s missed drive with 0.4 seconds left to help ninth-ranked Duke beat Wake Forest 76-74 on Tuesday night. That capped a wild game that saw Blue Devils Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski not coach after halftime because the team said he was “not feeling well.” The drama carried to the final possession as Wake Forest had only a desperate final play. Domari Monsanto took the inbounds pass and heaved a one-handed throw to the far end that appeared to be a bit late, with the ball hitting the glass then bouncing off the rim before falling away.
DURHAM, NC
On3.com

Jon Scheyer comments on Duke win, Coach K health status

After Duke’s thrilling 76-74 win over Wake Forest on Tuesday, future head coach Jon Scheyer commented on Coach K needing to leave the game at halftime. The legendary coach reportedly was not feeling well during the game, and did not emerge from the locker room at halftime to coach his team as Scheyer filled in for him.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Alabama Football: Nick Saban has a QB recruiting dilemma

Earlier this week a rumor spread on Alabama football message boards and social media that elite quarterback prospect, Arch Manning had trimmed his list to two schools. The rumor claimed the young Manning had decided only the Texas Longhorns and the Crimson Tide were in contention for his signature. Some mainstream reporters even presented the claim as fact.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Mike Krzyzewski leaves mid-game during Duke's contest vs. Wake Forest

No. 9 Duke is in action Tuesday night vs. Wake Forest, and the Blue Devils will not have head coach Mike Krzyzewski to finish out the game. According to Brendan Marks with The Athletic, Krzyzewski never emerged from the locker room after halftime. Marks indicated that Duke’s trainers tended to Krzyzewski multiple times prior to the game reaching halftime.
WAKE FOREST, NC
On3.com

WATCH: Controversial call gives Duke buzzer-beating dunk

Duke center Mark Williams became the hero at the buzzer in Tuesday night’s 76-74 win against Wake Forest. His put-back dunk with less than a second remaining saved the Blue Devils from overtime against their in-state rival after the unexpected departure of head coach Mike Krzyzewski. With less than...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WRAL News

No. 24 UNC women take down No. 3 Louisville 66-65

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Kennedy Todd-Williams, Deja Kelly and their North Carolina teammates were determined not to let a big upset slip away. The 24th-ranked Tar Heels fought to the horn to make sure it didn't, too. Todd-Williams knocked down the go-ahead free throws with 16.2 seconds left and...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Williams’ last-second dunk pushes No. 9 Duke past Wake Forest, 76-74

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Coach Mike Krzyzewski wasn’t on the bench for the second half, but that didn’t stop No. 9 Duke from picking up a dramatic win at home against Wake Forest Tuesday night, 76-74. It wasn’t comfortable. Alondes Williams knocked down a 3-pointer, then got a steal to tee up a Dallas Walton dunk that cut the deficit to 74-72 with 54 seconds left. It was the first time the Demon Deacons were within a shot in about 6 minutes.
WAKE FOREST, NC
sportswar.com

TheSabre.com Podcast: The Tech Two-Step

The Virginia basketball team did the Tech two-step this past weekend with one step forward in a win against Gorgia Tech and one step back in a loss at Virginia Tech. TheSabre.com Podcast jumps into basketball analysis plus some quick thoughts from the new UVA football coordinators’ press conferences with the media.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Arvell Reese Adds Virginia Tech Offer

Notice: Only variables should be passed by reference in /data/www/sportswar.com/wp-content/plugins/sportswar-core/amember/amember.php on line 125. With 12 scholarship offers, Glenville Academic (OH) linebacker Arvell Reese has looked at a few of his options so far. For Reese, there was a spate of visits, five to be exact, for junior days last month....
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

TSL Podcast 224: VT Wins the Commonwealth Clash!

There’s been a *lot* of winning going on lately in all Virginia Tech sports. The TSL Podcast talks about men’s and women’s hoops, softball, and wrestling. (91 minutes) Watch or listen from the link below.
SPORTS
sportswar.com

We could be in

If they only use NET and BPI and win streak. (Winning at the end of the season always has more weight on selection Sunday) then we could be in. Really depends on tournament. If we can push through and make it to semis or finals I think we punch a ticket. I think we could win out but lose first game in tourney and be out.
SPORTS
247Sports

UNC-Pittsburgh Preview

ACCN (Wes Durham, Dan Bonner) "I think we're one of the better teams in the country in transition. I do. With having two primary ball handlers with R.J. and Caleb, actually three with Leaky pushing the ball up the floor, running the lanes, wide wings and our bigs running down the middle of the floor… I tell the team all the time, we can't get out in transition unless we get some stops. And so it starts, on the defensive end. And then us being able to rebound the basketball, which we are one of the better teams in the country in terms of defensive rebounding, and that allows us to get out in transition where I feel like we're really, really good.- UNC head coach Hubert Davis on his team’s ability on fast breaks.
PITTSBURGH, PA
sportswar.com

Checked out our 3 recruits

And all three looked like good additions. The impact on the roster next season is interesting in that we will have five combo guards. Someone will have to be the backup point guard but still Not a lot of minutes to go around unless we go with a smaller lineup.
BASKETBALL
sportswar.com

I think that all of us serfs are capable of toppling Royalty!

Interesting, other than Indiana all the Blue Bloods wear blue uni's ** -- Vienna_Hokie 02/15/2022 4:43PM. Uh, I think you need to look up your UCLA history. Also, not enough credit -- King of Hokies 02/15/2022 3:24PM. UCLA is a faded blue blood, though Mick Cronin may revive the color...
SPORTS

