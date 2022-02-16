Add new comment

Many of Nissan's SUVs currently rank midpack or lower in our buyers guide segments, but that's not the case with the Rogue, one of our favorite compact SUVs. Fresh off a full redesign, the Rogue advanced to the finalist round of our 2021 SUV of the Year competition thanks to its practical and spacious cabin and solid road manners. It also won a comparison test against its hot-selling rival, the Toyota RAV4. Although we've spent our fair share of time in the Rogue, we've yet to really live with it through the seasons. Now that the Rogue has entered our yearlong test fleet, however, we'll learn more about its reliability, maintenance costs, and competence as a daily driver and road tripper. Will the Rogue lose its luster after a year?

