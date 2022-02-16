Add new comment

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKBB Says Subaru Outback Is A 10-Best SUV Under $30,000 - If You Can Find One. Which are the best new SUVs under $30,000 for shoppers in 2022? KBB ranks the 2022 Subaru Outback number six. Can you find one? Check out the complete list here. Subaru is known...

www.torquenews.com

torquenews.com

Consumer Reports Says Why Subaru Dropped From 5th To 14th In New Rankings

In a recent Consumer Reports’ study, Subaru dropped from the 5th most liked car brand to 14th. Here is CR’s response when we asked them why. In a recent report, we covered an updated Consumer Reports, Least, And Most Liked Car Brands list, and Subaru dropped significantly in its ranking. Subaru's lineup of the 2022 Forester compact SUV, Outback, midsize SUV, Crosstrek subcompact SUV, and other all-wheel-drive models fell from 5th to 14th in owner satisfaction.
CARS
torquenews.com

To See Mazda CX-5’s Future Look To Subaru and Ford For Answers

The Mazda CX-5 is a top-selling crossover with high rankings in all regards. Fans are concerned for its future now that a similar vehicle, the CX-50 has appeared. Here’s why the CX-5 is unlikely to fade away. Mazda’s all-new American-made, CX-50 crossover has debuted and the first units rolled...
CARS
torquenews.com

CR’s Best Cars For Tall Drivers Includes Subaru Forester, Legacy And 2 New Models

What are the best new cars for tall people? An updated report says the 2022 Subaru Forester and Legacy are still on the list and they add two new Subaru vehicles. What are the best cars and SUVs for people over 6-feet tall? Just like people, not all vehicles are one size fits all. Consumer Reports' (by subscription) updated study found the thirteen best mainstream and luxury vehicles for tall people. Subaru has two models that make the 13-best list again and two models that are "other good choices."
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

As Good As We Think It Is? A Nissan Rogue Joins Our Fleet for a Year

Many of Nissan's SUVs currently rank midpack or lower in our buyers guide segments, but that's not the case with the Rogue, one of our favorite compact SUVs. Fresh off a full redesign, the Rogue advanced to the finalist round of our 2021 SUV of the Year competition thanks to its practical and spacious cabin and solid road manners. It also won a comparison test against its hot-selling rival, the Toyota RAV4. Although we've spent our fair share of time in the Rogue, we've yet to really live with it through the seasons. Now that the Rogue has entered our yearlong test fleet, however, we'll learn more about its reliability, maintenance costs, and competence as a daily driver and road tripper. Will the Rogue lose its luster after a year?
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subaru Forester#Ford Bronco Sport#Hyundai Santa Fe#Vehicles#Kbb#Japanese#Honda Cr V#Kia Sorento#Subaru Of America#Premium#Limited Xt#Touring Xt
torquenews.com

Subaru Outback Doesn’t Get Any Love From WWCOTY -They Give It To Kia Sportage

The 2022 Subaru Outback doesn't get any love on Valentine's Day from WWCOTY. The women's organization gives it to the Kia Sportage. The 2022 Subaru Outback was not given the love this Valentine's Day. The Women's World Car of the Year jury announced the winners in each of this year's six categories. The Outback midsize SUV loses to the Kia Sportage in the family SUV category.
CARS
Telegraph

Here are the best new cars for 2022, according to Autotrader

On Wednesday, third-party car listings brand Autotrader released its list of Best New Cars for 2022, examining more than 300 models available and determining a list of 12 new vehicles. With computer chip shortages, shoppers may have to wait a little longer to get the specific car they have in...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

6 Best SUVs Under $30,000 From Consumer Reports Tests

Buying an SUV doesn’t have to be complicated, especially with the help of Consumer Reports. Some of the best SUVs under $30,000 have solid reliability scores, owner satisfaction scores, and enough standard safety features to keep everyone safe. Consumer Reports approves of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV. Consumer Reports...
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

2 Small SUVs That Can Save You Tons of Money On Gas

Who doesn’t want a compact SUV that’s both comfortable and fuel-efficient? The rising popularity of hybrid and electric vehicles have made compact SUVs more fuel-efficient than ever. Yet not every SUV that’s great on gas is a hybrid or electric. In fact, there are two small SUVs that can take you the distance on fuel alone. This is why the 2022 Subaru Forester and 2022 Honda CR-V are great SUVs.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Big Shock: First Bentley EV Will Be a Sporty Car Coming in 2025

Bentley Motors will reinvent itself as a maker of luxury electric vehicles with its first sporty car in late 2025, followed by a new EV each year for the subsequent four years. It is part of the "Beyond 100" plan, first announced in November 2021, that will reinvent the luxury brand as an electric-only vehicle company by 2030.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

What Small SUVs Does Consumer Reports Recommend in 2022?

Consumer Reports is a trusted source for reviews and guidance on purchasing your next new vehicle. The small SUV vehicle segment is the most popular segment in the automobile industry and thus the most competitive. Consumer Reports recommends these small SUVs the most in 2022. What small SUVs does Consumer...
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Coming For Ranger Raptor With New Fast Truck

It's already common knowledge that the next-generation Volkswagen Amarok will be sourcing its platform from the all-new Ford Ranger. The higher-ups of the brand have confirmed that its iteration of the midsize truck will not simply be a straight reskin of the American product, but rather have its own unique DNA. A set of quotes from Australia now suggests that the German brand wants to double down on this with a possible R performance variant.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

5 of the Best SUVs under $40,000 You Can Buy Right Now

With the average price of vehicles increasing, finding a new SUV that fits your budget can be challenging. You need the capability an SUV brings but aren’t sure if you can afford one. Before you turn to the used car market, consider these five models. All five have starting prices under $40,000, making them some of the most affordable SUVs in the market today.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Video: We Check Out The 2023 Genesis G90 Up Close

Genesis makes some knock-out luxury vehicles, from the comparison test–winning GV70 crossover to the excellent G80 sedan. The only exception is the outgoing full-size G90, which debuted in a time before the brand had really found its mojo. The 2023 Genesis G90, due in the US later this year, should rectify that oversight with new technology and wonderful styling, giving the company a true flagship that can really take on the establishment.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

What Is the Best Second-Hand Midsize SUV to Buy?

Buying a brand-new SUV can get pricey. Once drivers take new cars off of the car lot, they depreciate quickly. Buying a second-hand SUV is a great way to save money on an SUV. What is the best second-hand midsize SUV to buy?. The best second-hand midsize SUV to buy...
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Does the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross Have a Sunroof?

If you’re looking for a carmaker with a model for practically every need, Toyota fits the bill. And the automotive giant continues to roll out even more niche vehicles, including the new Toyota Corolla Cross. Debuting at U.S. dealerships in September 2021, the 2022 Corolla Cross is a solid option for buyers shopping for an affordable crossover SUV.
CARS
Motor1.com

2022 Lexus LX Deliveries In Japan Delayed Up To Four Years

UPDATE: A Lexus spokesperson responded to our question of American availability of the 2022 LX. "This does not impact delivery/launch in the U.S and the LX 600 has already begun arriving at dealers." If you plan an order for a 2022 Lexus LX right now in Japan, then expect to...
CARS

