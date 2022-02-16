Yep - I said it all along. Those that think that the B1G is somehow going

Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard has stolen all of the headlines in the college basketball world after a postgame punch against the Wisconsin Badgers. The two teams were already jawing in each other’s faces before Howard decided to go after an assistant coach on the other side. Stadium...
While the 18-minute performance put together by Bourama Sidibe on Saturday came as a surprise to the public, Syracuse men's basketball head coach Jim Boeheim said he's seen that production and availability for multiple weeks. The senior center, long plagued by knee injuries, stayed on the court in SU's 76-56...
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas had a pretty dominant performance at the Ivy League Championships this week. Thomas, who swims for the Penn women’s team, previously swam for the men’s team. She’s become a dominant force in the pool this year. The Penn swimmer broke multiple pool records...
Mike Krzyzewski is one of the best coaches in basketball history. The veteran is facing his last season leading Duke and everybody's trying to pay respect to one of the greatest to ever do it. Even though he spent his career coaching at a college level, Coach K never had...
Comments / 0