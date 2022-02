One Piece is gearing up for a major Sulong comeback as Carrot unleashes her power once again with the newest episode of the series! The anime is now making its way through the war across Onigashima as Luffy and the rebel forces are getting into their respective fights for this first major phase of the arc. With the fights continuing to unfold through the island with the recent slate of episodes, there are many characters throughout that fans have needed to keep an eye on as everything continues to unfold. This includes Carrot and the Minks, who have their own scores to settle.

