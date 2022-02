COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Two Columbia police officers who shot and killed a man at a gas station in May will not face charges, a special prosecutor has said. Miller County Prosecutor Ben Winfrey wrote in a Jan. 24 letter to the Missouri State Highway Patrol that he believed a jury would find the officers were acting in defense of themselves and others in the May 26 shooting.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO