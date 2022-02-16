ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grieving families call for change with Atlanta homicides on a troubling pace in 2022

By Matt Johnson, WSB-TV
 2 days ago
ATLANTA — Homicides in Atlanta are on a troubling pace to start 2022, despite drops in other non-violent crimes across the city.

Dozens of family and friends mourned one of the latest murder victims, 21-year-old De’Andre Hall, on Tuesday night in front of his mother’s apartment on Delowe Drive.

On Monday morning, just after midnight, Atlanta police said someone shot and killed him in front of the same apartment.

Hall was just getting off work from a nearby Krystal, according to his family.

“My son died in my own arms,” said Keila Hall, his mother. “I watched him take his last breath.”

Police are still looking for his killer. Hall’s family members say he was a hard worker who was willing to help his mother pay the bills.

“They took my baby from me for no reason,” Hall’s mother said, in tears. “I just miss him. I miss everything about him.”

There have already been 24 homicides to start 2022, according to APD data.

At this time in 2021, there were 14, signaling a 71% increase. Property crimes are down 12%. Aggravated assaults are also down.

In 2021, Atlanta police investigated 158 homicides, the most since 1996.

“Innocent people are dying and getting killed for no reason at all,” said Crystal Hall, De’Andre’s aunt. “Put the guns down. Put them down.”

If you would like to help De’Andre Hall’s family pay for funeral costs, a fundraiser can be found here.

