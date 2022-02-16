GBN Podcast: 2022 baseball season preview

Former WVU men's soccer midfielder makes a bold prediction for the program's future. Former WVU men's soccer midfielder Pau Jimenez Albelda joins Nick Farrell and Anjelica Trinone to discuss the origin of his pro career. After a successful stint at WVU, Jimenez Albelda returned to Spain and signed with Terrassa FC, a club in the fourth tier of the Spanish soccer pyramid. Jimenez Albelda discusses his transition to the pro game, his fondest memories from his days as a Mountaineer and even makes a bold prediction about the future of Mountaineer soccer. The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Google and Amazon Music. Subscribe on your preferred podcast platform to have future episodes delivered to you.

