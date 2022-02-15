Oconto County voters trim fields for Oconto mayor, Oconto Falls school board races

OCONTO - Voters in the city of Oconto and other Oconto County areas decided who would be on the spring general election ballot in four primaries Tuesday.

Oconto mayor

John Panetti and Cliff Martin will square off April 5 to be the city's next mayor.

Panetti, 68, the owner and president of Team Industries, which operates plants in Kaukauna, Oconto Falls and Texas, garnered the most support among primary voters, receiving 264 votes.

Martin, 70, a paper industry consultant who serves on the Police and Fire Commission, collected 168 votes.

Patrick Trepanier won't appear on the spring ballot, finishing third with 103 votes.

The eventual winner will succeed Lloyd Heier, 72, who chose not to seek a fourth two-year term.

Oconto Falls School Board

Sarah Schindel, Chad Earley, Ronald Leja and Charles O'Harrow all advanced to the April 5 election, which will fill two seats on the board.

New incumbent Schindel, 34, a nutrition educator for UW-Madison Extension in Oconto and Marinette counties, led the pack with 633 votes.

Schindel was appointed by the board on Jan. 25 to fill the vacancy created when Sharon Stodola-Eslien abruptly resigned at the December meeting citing complaints about administration. She had four months remaining in her first term.

Earley, a foreman for a construction company, finished second with 390 votes followed by Leja, 67, who is completing his 11th three-year term, with 323 votes and O’Harrow, 61, a farmer who served two terms on the board starting in 2009, with 316 votes.

With the top four advancing, Carla Hedtke was left on the outside with 207 votes, along with Bob Kellogg with 60.

Oconto County Board, District 9

Jolene Barkhaus, 36, of Abrams, who operates a town of Stiles diner, easily claimed the most votes to advance to the spring ballot along with Al Stranz.

Barkhaus received 139 votes — more votes than her three competitors added together — while Stranz, 70, of Abrams, who has served on the board for 10 years, representing the current District 9, claimed the ballot's other spot with 54 votes.

Leonard Wahl, who’s served the last four years on the board representing the current District 21, finished third with 45 votes while Gordon Aprill received 15.

Oconto County Board, District 20

The two winners advancing to the spring election were Richard Wood, 62, of Lena, a retired truck driver who operates a bar and campground, and Keith Schneider, 56, a self-employed plumber from Oconto Falls.

Wood had 44 votes while Schneider had 43.

Timothy O’Harrow, who was appointed to the board in October 2017 and served until April 2020, finished third with 39 votes while Jerrold Schroeder tallied 16.

