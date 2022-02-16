ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonamici visits remotely with Warrenton High School students

By Ethan Myers, The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 4 days ago

WARRENTON — On Oregon’s 163rd birthday, U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici fielded questions on topics ranging from the arts and school lunch to sex education and mask mandates at a virtual meeting with Warrenton High School students.

The Oregon Democrat, who represents the 1st Congressional District, which includes the North Coast, also discussed her hobbies outside of work, the legislation she has helped pass and the Build Back Better plan with history teacher Trent Klebe’s class via Zoom on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fa6Ht_0eGQXZk500
U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, a Democrat, represents the 1st Congressional District.

One emphasis during the congresswoman’s talk was the cost of higher education and how it affects high school students after graduation.

“With a high school class, I really want to hear from you about — what do you think about the cost of going to college?” Bonamici said. “ ... Because in the United States of America, we should have a higher education system where everyone can make a choice about what they want to do without regard to how much it’s going to cost.”

James Mickelson, a student on the wrestling team, wondered “why, as a junior in high school, we get fed the same amount of food at lunch as kindergarteners do?”

Bonamici said she works on the House Committee on Education and Labor, which seeks to provide school meals that are healthy and age-appropriate. She encouraged Mickelson to write a letter to the school board or talk with school administrators about his concerns.

“Thank you for bringing that up … I will take that to heart when we work on the school nutrition programs,” she said.

Ian O’Brien, the high school’s assistant principal, who helped coordinate the event, asked Bonamici to talk about how what the students say and ask may make an impact.

The congresswoman recalled a time when students testified at the state Legislature about the mixed messages they were receiving at school — they were learning about the importance of nutrition in class while there was unhealthy food in the vending machines. She considered the student voices to be influential in the legislative process.

“That’s what we do as representatives, is we represent people, and we write legislation and pass it,” she said. “ ... We listen to our constituents, who are the people we represent, and we bring those ideas with us.”

Asked how she felt about Oregon lifting the indoor mask mandate at schools and other places at the end of March, Bonamici encouraged everyone to listen to health experts as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

“It’s been a difficult time, but I’m really hopeful for a better future, and I know you are all going to be part of that,” she said.

