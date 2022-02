The Institute of Politics at Florida State University (IOP@FSU) named former U.S. Sen. Mel Martinez, R-Fla., as a member of the institute’s inaugural advisory board. Martinez, who received his undergraduate and law degrees from FSU, served in local government and in President George W. Bush‘s Cabinet before being elected as the first Cuban American to serve in the U.S. Senate in 2004.

