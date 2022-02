Rodrigo will be honored at the March Billboard WIM event in Los Angeles. Tickets are on sale now. After an epic 2021, Olivia Rodrigo will cap her breakthrough year by being named Billboard‘s 2022 “Woman of the Year.” The honor for the “Drivers License” singer was announced on Friday (Feb. 4), along with details on general public tickets for the live Billboard Women in Music Awards, which will take place on March 2 at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, Calif.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO