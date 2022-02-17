SUV crashes into Firehouse Subs in Pocatello

POCATELLO — Miraculously, no one was injured late Wednesday morning when an SUV crashed into a popular north Pocatello eatery.

Around 11:50 a.m. a Ford Explorer driven by a woman careened into Firehouse Subs near the Costco big box store off of Yellowstone Avenue. Pocatello police said the incident occurred because she accidentally hit her vehicle’s accelerator instead of the brake.

The entire SUV entered the restaurant before the woman was able to brake and stop the vehicle. Her name has not been released.

Firehouse Subs suffered heavy damage but no one was transported to the hospital as a result of the incident.

The woman’s granddaughter was in the SUV with her at the time and there were Firehouse employees and customers inside the eatery when the SUV impacted the building, police said.

It’s unclear when Firehouse Subs will reopen. The SUV suffered damage to its windshield and front end but was not totaled.

Pocatello police, firefighters and paramedics responded to the incident.

Police said they do not plan on citing the female driver for the crash.