I know what I am about to write will seem blasphemous to 99.9% of MacBook users but, here we go. Google's Chrome OS Flex is a new viable free option to extend the life span of old MacBooks and PCs. Although Chrome OS Flex has a modern feel and feature set, its flexibility stems from being a lightweight OS that computers with aging specs can operate efficiently. Many older MacBooks that are collecting dust on shelves or in closets can be brought back to life and be valuable tools in your tech arsenal again; all you have to do is, dare I say, upgrade to Chrome OS Flex.

