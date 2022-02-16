5 second-year defenders to watch this spring

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Earlier this week Alabama announced that its annual “A-Day” game would take place on Saturday, April 16. So it shouldn’t be too many more weeks before Nick Saban and his players hit the practice field to prepare for the public scrimmage.

As we anticipate the return of Alabama football I thought we could take a look at a handful of second-year defenders that Tide fans should be keeping their eyes on this spring.

Let’s get rolling!

5. Khyree Jackson (CB)

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) brings down a touchdown catch while being guarded by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Khyree Jackson (6) on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Khyree Jackson came to Tuscaloosa as a JUCO transfer last season. After injuries to both Josh Jobe and Jayln Armour-Davis, Jackson was thrown into the fire during the CFP national championship game. Jackson was picked on especially late in the contest. But Jackson is a long and athletic corner and has the potential to be a great player in Tuscaloosa before it is all said and done.

4. Deontae Lawson (LB)

Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Deontae Lawson (32) against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Deontae Lawson is a promising inside linebacker prospect that actually was a part of the starting defense in last year’s spring contest. With Christian Harris moving on to the NFL, Lawson will most likely be battling Jaylen Moody for the starting inside linebacker position opposite of Henry To’oTo’o.

3. Terrion Arnold (DB)

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Terrion Arnold (12) against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Terrion Arnold arrived in Tuscaloosa as one of the most coveted defensive back prospects for the class of 2021. Arnold has practiced at both corner and safety for the Tide and could see some action for Alabama in a hybrid role. He is simply too talented to sit on the bench.

2. Kool-Aid McKinstry (CB)

Alabama linebacker Henry To’o To’o (10) and Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) celebrate McKinstry’s interception Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Bryant-Denny Stadium. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.] Alabama Vs Mercer

Kool-Aid was almost an instant impact player for the Tide last season. McKinstry made several starts throughout the season and made several splash plays, but also went through some growing pains. Now in his second spring with Alabama, McKinstry should be one of the better players on the Alabama defense.

1. Dallas Turner (OLB)

After injuries to Chris Allen and Drew Sanders, Dallas Turner entered into the starting rotation opposite of Will Anderson Jr. and developed into one of the more dominating defensive players. Turner finished his freshman season with 8.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss. Turner’s continued development this spring is something all Crimson Tide fans should be excited about.

