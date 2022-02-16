ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

5 second-year defenders to watch this spring

By Stacey Blackwood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y4zdr_0eGQOYBN00
(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Earlier this week Alabama announced that its annual “A-Day” game would take place on Saturday, April 16. So it shouldn’t be too many more weeks before Nick Saban and his players hit the practice field to prepare for the public scrimmage.

As we anticipate the return of Alabama football I thought we could take a look at a handful of second-year defenders that Tide fans should be keeping their eyes on this spring.

Let’s get rolling!

5. Khyree Jackson (CB)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IKSJx_0eGQOYBN00
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) brings down a touchdown catch while being guarded by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Khyree Jackson (6) on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Khyree Jackson came to Tuscaloosa as a JUCO transfer last season. After injuries to both Josh Jobe and Jayln Armour-Davis, Jackson was thrown into the fire during the CFP national championship game. Jackson was picked on especially late in the contest. But Jackson is a long and athletic corner and has the potential to be a great player in Tuscaloosa before it is all said and done.

4. Deontae Lawson (LB)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gd70n_0eGQOYBN00
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Deontae Lawson (32) against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Deontae Lawson is a promising inside linebacker prospect that actually was a part of the starting defense in last year’s spring contest. With Christian Harris moving on to the NFL, Lawson will most likely be battling Jaylen Moody for the starting inside linebacker position opposite of Henry To’oTo’o.

3. Terrion Arnold (DB)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I3LWv_0eGQOYBN00
Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Terrion Arnold (12) against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Terrion Arnold arrived in Tuscaloosa as one of the most coveted defensive back prospects for the class of 2021. Arnold has practiced at both corner and safety for the Tide and could see some action for Alabama in a hybrid role. He is simply too talented to sit on the bench.

2. Kool-Aid McKinstry (CB)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tMjgT_0eGQOYBN00
Alabama linebacker Henry To’o To’o (10) and Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) celebrate McKinstry’s interception Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Bryant-Denny Stadium. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.] Alabama Vs Mercer

Kool-Aid was almost an instant impact player for the Tide last season. McKinstry made several starts throughout the season and made several splash plays, but also went through some growing pains. Now in his second spring with Alabama, McKinstry should be one of the better players on the Alabama defense.

1. Dallas Turner (OLB)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TUroM_0eGQOYBN00

After injuries to Chris Allen and Drew Sanders, Dallas Turner entered into the starting rotation opposite of Will Anderson Jr. and developed into one of the more dominating defensive players. Turner finished his freshman season with 8.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss. Turner’s continued development this spring is something all Crimson Tide fans should be excited about.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Big Ten Releases Statement On Juwan Howard Incident

Things turned ugly pretty quickly at the conclusion of Michigan and Wisconsin’s conference battle Saturday. Leading to Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard throwing a blow at an opposing member of Wisconsin’s staff. The incident quickly became the talk of the college hoops world, prompting the Big Ten itself...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Digger Phelps speaks after Juwan Howard incident

Few if any names are bigger in the history of Notre Dame basketball than Digger Phelps. So anytime he gives his take on something, Irish fans and at least some college basketball fans in general tend to listen. After Michigan coach Juwan Howard threw a punch at the end of his team’s loss to Wisconsin, Tom Noie of the South Bend Tribune reached out to Phelps to ask what would have happened to him in a similar situation. Phelps couldn’t have been more clear in his response:
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
The Spun

Dick Vitale Reacts To The Juwan Howard Postgame Incident

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is undoubtedly headed for suspension after taking a swipe at an opposing Wisconsin coach following Sunday’s 77-63 loss. Legendary broadcaster Dick Vitale watched it all unfold from home and was disgusted with what he saw. “A pathetic scene after MICHIGAN gets beat by WISCONSIN,”...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
The Spun

Cowboys Rumored To Be Considering 2 Surprising Cuts

The Dallas Cowboys are rumored to be considering two surprising roster cuts this offseason. Dallas is up against the salary cap, though some contract restructuring should be able to take care of that. However, some believe that the Cowboys could cut ties with two of their best players. Wide receiver...
NFL
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Is Getting Married To Former NFL Quarterback

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Said And Done#American Football#Cfp
FanSided

Projected college basketball rankings after Auburn upset by Florida, Kentucky survives Alabama

Auburn went on the road to face a frisky Florida team and got caught while Kentucky fought off Alabama. Now, we look at our college basketball rankings. Whenever the Auburn Tigers have been at home this season, there has been no doubt about their status as a top-five team in the college basketball rankings. Particularly in SEC play, though, they have gotten more than their fair share of scares when they’ve had to go on the road. And Saturday held a trip to Gainesville to face the Florida Gators.
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Auburn hires former SEC, ACC coach to Bryan Harsin staff

The Auburn Tigers and head coach Bryan Harsin have hired a new member to their staff with experience in the SEC and ACC, according to a report on Friday. Auburn will be hiring former Akron defensive backs coach Jeremiah Wilson as their new defensive backs analyst. Auburn staff hires new...
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

Jemele Hill Shares Her Recommended Punishment For Juwan Howard

Former ESPN host and Michigan State graduate Jemele Hill has shared her recommended punishment for Michigan head coach Juwan Howard. Michigan lost at Wisconsin on Sunday. Following the game, Howard got into it with Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard. Howard was apparently upset with a late-game timeout by Gard when the game’s outcome was already secured. Following some heated words between both coaches, other players and staff members got involved.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

80K+
Followers
125K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy