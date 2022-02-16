Where Alabama hoops lands in USA TODAY Sports latest Bracketology
The Crimson Tide is showing improvements as we near the end of the regular season. Nate Oats squad has racked up back-to-back wins coming against Ole Miss and Arkansas last week, bringing their record up to 16-9 (6-6 SEC).
With the NCAA Tournament approaching swiftly, it’s a great time to start talking about what the brackets could look like. USA TODAY Sports has released some Bracketology, which is the art/science/process of predicting what the bracket will look like on Selection Sunday, and Alabama men’s basketball is included in the mix.
The Crimson Tide is currently projected as a No. 7 seed in USA TODAY Sports latest bracketology and is still in contention for a top-four seed in the SEC Tournament, which will grant them a first-round bye in the tourney.
Along with Alabama, Auburn appears as a No. 1 seed. Additionally, Kentucky comes in as a No. 2 seed while Tennesee is a No. 4 seed, Arkansas is a No. 6 seed, and LSU is a No. 6 seed.
Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!
Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Layne Gerbig on Twitter @LayneG_29.
Comments / 0