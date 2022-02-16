ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Alabama hoops lands in USA TODAY Sports latest Bracketology

By Layne Gerbig
The Crimson Tide is showing improvements as we near the end of the regular season. Nate Oats squad has racked up back-to-back wins coming against Ole Miss and Arkansas last week, bringing their record up to 16-9 (6-6 SEC).

With the NCAA Tournament approaching swiftly, it’s a great time to start talking about what the brackets could look like. USA TODAY Sports has released some Bracketology, which is the art/science/process of predicting what the bracket will look like on Selection Sunday, and Alabama men’s basketball is included in the mix.

The Crimson Tide is currently projected as a No. 7 seed in USA TODAY Sports latest bracketology and is still in contention for a top-four seed in the SEC Tournament, which will grant them a first-round bye in the tourney.

Along with Alabama, Auburn appears as a No. 1 seed. Additionally, Kentucky comes in as a No. 2 seed while Tennesee is a No. 4 seed, Arkansas is a No. 6 seed, and LSU is a No. 6 seed.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football may have broken Ohio State

The once proud Buckeyes constantly puffed out their chest about being one of the nation’s elite programs. And they weren’t wrong. But after one loss to Michigan, in snowy Ann Arbor, excuses have stacked up, from the weather, to the flu. And while the defensive staff was probably rightfully broomed, stalwarts like offensive line coach Greg Studrawa were shown the door, just after media types fawned over how Ohio State had something of an impenetrable O-line — a narrative that apparently fell apart thanks to Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Alabama Football: So far no springboard for Tide OC Bill O’Brien

Being an Alabama Football Offensive Coordinator under Nick Saban has often been a career stepping stone. So far, it has not been for Bill O’Brien. The former Penn State and Houston Texans head coach has been linked to multiple job openings this offseason. Currently, it does not appear O’Brien has been given or will get, an offer to his liking.
NFL
