NPD Investigates Missing Person Case

The Norman Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate missing person, 32-year-old Shannon Wilson.

Wilson was last seen on February 1 driving away from the Thunderbird Casino in east Norman. The vehicle, he was last seen driving, was found unlocked with the keys inside at an apartment complex in the 4300 block of S. Barnes Avenue in Oklahoma City on February 2.

Wilson is described as a black male, 6 feet tall, 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He suffered a traumatic brain injury as a child and has a reduced level of cognitive function.

Norman police ask that anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Shannon Wilson call 405-321-1444, contact Detective Ron Collett at 405-366-5219, or submit an anonymous tip via Norman Crime Stoppers by phone at 405-366-STOP (7867) or online at www.p3tips.com/1323.

This case is currently under investigation by the NPD Criminal Investigations Division.