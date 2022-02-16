ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NPD Investigates Missing Person Case

Norman, Oklahoma
Norman, Oklahoma
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y3xoE_0eGQMnOy00

The Norman Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate missing person, 32-year-old Shannon Wilson.

Wilson was last seen on February 1 driving away from the Thunderbird Casino in east Norman. The vehicle, he was last seen driving, was found unlocked with the keys inside at an apartment complex in the 4300 block of S. Barnes Avenue in Oklahoma City on February 2.

Wilson is described as a black male, 6 feet tall, 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He suffered a traumatic brain injury as a child and has a reduced level of cognitive function.

Norman police ask that anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Shannon Wilson call 405-321-1444, contact Detective Ron Collett at 405-366-5219, or submit an anonymous tip via Norman Crime Stoppers by phone at 405-366-STOP (7867) or online at www.p3tips.com/1323.

This case is currently under investigation by the NPD Criminal Investigations Division.

Comments / 0

 

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npd#Missing Person#Traumatic Brain Injury
Norman is a city in the U.S. state of Oklahoma located 20 miles (32 km) south of downtown Oklahoma City. As the county seat of Cleveland County and a part of the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, its population was 110,925 at the 2010 census. Norman's estimated population of 124,880 in 2019 makes it the third-largest city in Oklahoma.

