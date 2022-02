You may have noticed a viral meme circulating on social media last month, referencing a snow storm in Virginia that trapped hundreds road users on the I-95 highway for over 15 hours. The meme speculated on what would happen if half the vehicles stuck in the storm were electric rather than gas-powered, then attacked lawmakers who are attempting to push EVs on consumers. Despite not containing a shred of actual data, the meme was widely shared, even amongst some automotive journalists who should know better about the pros and cons of owning an EV.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO