Chinese businessman Guo Wengui files for bankruptcy in U.S. court

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Chinese businessman Guo Wengui, also known as Ho Wan Kwok, filed for individual bankruptcy protection in a U.S. bankruptcy court in Bridgeport, a court filing showed. Guo listed assets in...

Steve Bannon’s Richie Rich Friend Just Filed for Bankruptcy

The Chinese financier behind Steve Bannon’s right-wing projects and the social media app Gettr filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday, claiming to only be worth $50,000 to $100,000. The move came just days after a New York judge ordered Guo Wengui, an anti-communist fugitive and self-styled billionaire, to cough up $134,000,000 in fines for moving his super-yacht out of U.S. waters amid a lawsuit brought by Hong Kong creditors. It also comes amid layoffs at Gettr and infighting within the anti-Beijing dissident network Wengui launched with Bannon. The $28 million yacht—on which Bannon was famously arrested—was missing from Guo’s self-valuation in the Connecticut bankruptcy filing. Also absent was his $68 million penthouse overlooking Central Park; a holding company tied to Guo that purchased the pad reportedly filed for bankruptcy two years ago. Guo’s attorneys did not immediately to a respond for comment. Jason Miller, co-founder of Gettr, told The Daily Beast that Guo’s financial fortunes would have no impact on his company.
