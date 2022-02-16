Hutchison vs. North Pole - High School Girls Basketball 2022

(CNN) — A weeks-long blockade in the Canadian capital has led to almost 200 arrests and prolonged suffering for businesses caught in the middle of protests against Covid-19 mandates. Canadian authorities on Sunday froze the finances associated with certain individuals and companies believed to be involved in the ongoing...
CNN — By agreeing in principle to a summit with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, President Joe Biden is reaching for a signature foreign policy win, but accepting massive political and strategic risks that could easily backfire. Biden’s last-ditch, still-tentative and highly conditioned agreement to meet the Russian President came...
Kyiv, Ukraine — Russia extended military drills near Ukraine's northern borders Sunday amid increased fears that two days of sustained shelling along the contact line between soldiers and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine could spark an invasion. The exercises, originally set to end Sunday, brought a sizable contingent of...
(CNN) — The Saturday night shooting in Portland, Oregon, that left one woman dead and five people injured started with a confrontation between an armed homeowner and armed protesters, according to a Portland Police Bureau news release issued Sunday. Officers responded to a shooting call near Northeast 55th Avenue...
A 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department was mourned Sunday after he was killed in a helicopter crash on Saturday night. Another officer was injured. Dive teams have been in the water all day searching for clues about what caused the helicopter to crash. Home security video captured the police helicopter spinning out of control, hitting the water and almost instantly sinking in Newport Beach.
Chaos erupted following Sunday's NCAA men's basketball matchup between Michigan and Wisconsin when Wolverines coach Juwan Howard took a swing at Badgers assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft. Several players also appeared to throw punches in the ensuing fight. As was noted by the commentators, Howard was slow to get in line...
Comments / 0