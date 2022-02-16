The SEC's top returning quarterbacks ranked by production

The quarterback situation in the SEC is definitely one to monitor as we march towards spring football.

The group is led by Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young as he returns after winning the Heisman Trophy for his performance in 2021. He will be looking to get that national championship trophy on his resume as well. He won as the backup but can he do it as the starter?

Other notable returning quarterbacks include Will Rogers (Mississippi State), Will Levis (Kentucky), and Stetson Bennett (Georgia). We also have a list of familiar faces in new places. Former LSU quarterback Max Johnson heads west to Texas A&M.

Auburn added former Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada, who will be in a battle with Robby Ashford (Oregon Ducks), and former transfer TJ Finley.

We broke down the returning quarterbacks’ rankings based on their 2021 production.

Bryce Young, Alabama

Could Alabama quarterback Bryce Young go two-for-two with winning the Heisman Trophy? Young is the best returning quarterback in the conference and FBS. He will be tested with a relatively young wide receivers group that will be led by former Georgia Bulldog, Jermaine Burton.

2021: 4,872 Yards | 66.9% | 47 TDs | 7 INTs

Will Rogers, Mississippi State

A quarterback putting up big numbers in a Mike Leach system, yes we’ve never seen this before. Rogers throws and throws a lot. As Rogers goes, so does the Mississippi State offense. He will be looking to get over the hump after a poor showing in the Liberty Bowl.

2021: 4,739 Yards | 73.9% | 36 TDs | 9 INTs

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

One Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel figured out that Hendon Hooker was his best option at quarterback, the team started to hum along. The former Virginia Tech Hokie could be gearing up for a monster year as he looks to bring Tennesse to the top of the SEC East.

2021: 2,945 Yards | 68.2% | 31 TDs | 3 INTs

Stetson Bennett, Georgia

The rise of Stetson Bennett was on full display with the Georgia Bulldogs as they captured the national championship for the first time since 1980. Bennett will look to prove that 2021 wasn’t a one-hit-wonder for the former walk-on.

2021: 2,862 Yards | 64.5% | 29 TDs | 7 INTs

Will Levis, Kentucky

Former Penn State quarterback Will Levis returns for another season in Lexington. He also gets his top running back again with Chris Rodriguez returning for another season. If he can limit his turnovers, Levis and the Wildcats could be in line for another 10-win season.

2021: 2,826 Yards | 66.01% | 24 TDs | 13 INTs

Max Johnson, Texas A&M

Following the victory over Texas A&M, Johnson opted to transfer to the Aggies. He will be joined by his brother Jake Johnson, who flipped his commitment from LSU. Johnson is the most experienced quarterback on the Aggies’ roster but does he get the nod over Haynes King and Connor Weigman is the real question.

2021: 2,815 Yards | 60.3% | 27 TDs | 6 INTs

Emory Jones, Florida

Emory Jones is an interesting case. He was expected to enter the transfer portal following the season and pave the way for Anthony Richardson. However, reports indicate that he is still with the Gators. It will be interesting to see how new head coach Billy Napier handles the quarterback battle.

2021: 2,734 Yards | 64.7% | 19 TDs | 13 INTs

KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

KJ Jefferson is less of a pure passing threat and more of a dynamic playmaker at the quarterback position. He will lose his top weapon in Treylon Burks but gains former Oklahoma WR Jadon Haselwood.

2021: 2,676 Yards | 67.4% | 21 TDs | 4 INTs

Zach Calzada, Auburn

After taking over for an injured Haynes King for the Aggies in 2021, Calzada opted to transfer to Auburn. With Max Johnson arriving as well as 2022 signee Connor Weigman, it would have been crowded in that quarterback room. Now Calzada finds himself in a quarterback battle with TJ Finley and fellow transfer Robby Ashford.

2021: 2,185 Yards | 56.1% | 17 TDs | 9 INTs

Ken Seals, Vanderbilt

Seals will be in a quarterback battle for the Commodores with Mike Wright. Neither had great numbers in the 2021 season, but Vanderbilt needs to pick a quarterback and roll with him. Wright’s numbers look better overall and he should be the favorite to take the job.

2021: 1,181 Yards | 56.7% | 5 TDs | 8 INTs