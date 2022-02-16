ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The SEC's top returning quarterbacks ranked by production

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The quarterback situation in the SEC is definitely one to monitor as we march towards spring football.

The group is led by Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young as he returns after winning the Heisman Trophy for his performance in 2021. He will be looking to get that national championship trophy on his resume as well. He won as the backup but can he do it as the starter?

Other notable returning quarterbacks include Will Rogers (Mississippi State), Will Levis (Kentucky), and Stetson Bennett (Georgia). We also have a list of familiar faces in new places. Former LSU quarterback Max Johnson heads west to Texas A&M.

Auburn added former Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada, who will be in a battle with Robby Ashford (Oregon Ducks), and former transfer TJ Finley.

We broke down the returning quarterbacks’ rankings based on their 2021 production.

1

Bryce Young, Alabama

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Could Alabama quarterback Bryce Young go two-for-two with winning the Heisman Trophy? Young is the best returning quarterback in the conference and FBS. He will be tested with a relatively young wide receivers group that will be led by former Georgia Bulldog, Jermaine Burton.

2021: 4,872 Yards | 66.9% | 47 TDs | 7 INTs

2

Will Rogers, Mississippi State

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

A quarterback putting up big numbers in a Mike Leach system, yes we’ve never seen this before. Rogers throws and throws a lot. As Rogers goes, so does the Mississippi State offense. He will be looking to get over the hump after a poor showing in the Liberty Bowl.

2021: 4,739 Yards | 73.9% | 36 TDs | 9 INTs

3

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Calvin Mattheis-USA TODAY Sports

One Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel figured out that Hendon Hooker was his best option at quarterback, the team started to hum along. The former Virginia Tech Hokie could be gearing up for a monster year as he looks to bring Tennesse to the top of the SEC East.

2021: 2,945 Yards | 68.2% | 31 TDs | 3 INTs

4

Stetson Bennett, Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The rise of Stetson Bennett was on full display with the Georgia Bulldogs as they captured the national championship for the first time since 1980. Bennett will look to prove that 2021 wasn’t a one-hit-wonder for the former walk-on.

2021: 2,862 Yards | 64.5% | 29 TDs | 7 INTs

5

Will Levis, Kentucky

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Former Penn State quarterback Will Levis returns for another season in Lexington. He also gets his top running back again with Chris Rodriguez returning for another season. If he can limit his turnovers, Levis and the Wildcats could be in line for another 10-win season.

2021: 2,826 Yards | 66.01% | 24 TDs | 13 INTs

6

Max Johnson, Texas A&M

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Following the victory over Texas A&M, Johnson opted to transfer to the Aggies. He will be joined by his brother Jake Johnson, who flipped his commitment from LSU. Johnson is the most experienced quarterback on the Aggies’ roster but does he get the nod over Haynes King and Connor Weigman is the real question.

2021: 2,815 Yards | 60.3% | 27 TDs | 6 INTs

7

Emory Jones, Florida

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Emory Jones is an interesting case. He was expected to enter the transfer portal following the season and pave the way for Anthony Richardson. However, reports indicate that he is still with the Gators. It will be interesting to see how new head coach Billy Napier handles the quarterback battle.

2021: 2,734 Yards | 64.7% | 19 TDs | 13 INTs

8

KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

KJ Jefferson is less of a pure passing threat and more of a dynamic playmaker at the quarterback position. He will lose his top weapon in Treylon Burks but gains former Oklahoma WR Jadon Haselwood.

2021: 2,676 Yards | 67.4% | 21 TDs | 4 INTs

9

Zach Calzada, Auburn

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

After taking over for an injured Haynes King for the Aggies in 2021, Calzada opted to transfer to Auburn. With Max Johnson arriving as well as 2022 signee Connor Weigman, it would have been crowded in that quarterback room. Now Calzada finds himself in a quarterback battle with TJ Finley and fellow transfer Robby Ashford.

2021: 2,185 Yards | 56.1% | 17 TDs | 9 INTs

10

Ken Seals, Vanderbilt

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Seals will be in a quarterback battle for the Commodores with Mike Wright. Neither had great numbers in the 2021 season, but Vanderbilt needs to pick a quarterback and roll with him. Wright’s numbers look better overall and he should be the favorite to take the job.

2021: 1,181 Yards | 56.7% | 5 TDs | 8 INTs

