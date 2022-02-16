Rising Stars: Jonathan Kuminga in for Chris Duarte
Shams Charania: Golden State rookie Jonathan Kuminga is replacing Indiana’s Chris Duarte (toe) in the NBA Rising Stars game at All-Star Weekend, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga replacing Pacers’ Chris Duarte in Rising Stars nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/16/war… – 6:00 PM
James Wiseman on Jonathan Kuminga’s success this season:
“I’m proud of the dude because he works hard every day. I’m very grateful that he’s on the team with us. I’m just very proud that he’s out there doing his thing.” – 1:53 PM
James Wiseman on Jonathan Kuminga: “I’m actually very proud of the dude. … I’m just very grateful he’s on the team.” – 1:38 PM
#Pacers injury report: Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles) was listed as questionable for several games but has been downgraded to OUT for tonight against the Wizards.
Isaiah Jackson (right ankle sprain) is also OUT.
Turner, Warren, McConnell, Duarte and Rubio all OUT. – 1:35 PM
.@NatJNewell with a quick story on #Pacers rookie Chris Duarte. Definitely cool to have people who can knock out some words while you’re on a flight! indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 1:15 PM
A lot of Warriors have been very vocal about how they think Kuminga should be included, with Klay Thompson going as far to call it a “travesty” when he wasn’t initially named. – 1:10 PM
Tyrese Haliburton is still on track to participate in the event. – 12:49 PM
Ex-Patrick School star Jonathan Kuminga added to NBA Rising Stars Challenge nj.com/nets/2022/02/e…
The latest on Jonathan Kuminga, who will be a late add to the Rising Stars game: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 12:39 PM
Pacers mixing up their starting lineup with Chris Duarte out. Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Oshae Brissett, Jalen Smith, and Goga Bitadze will open the game tonight in Milwaukee. – 7:42 PM
It wouldn’t be a Warriors game without another highlight-reel dunk from Jonathan Kuminga. Against the Lakers, the rookie slammed an emphatic two-handed jam. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/12/wat… – 6:00 PM
