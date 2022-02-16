Rising Stars: Jonathan Kuminga in for Chris Duarte

Shams Charania: Golden State rookie Jonathan Kuminga is replacing Indiana’s Chris Duarte (toe) in the NBA Rising Stars game at All-Star Weekend, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Although the Clippers secured the victory over the Warriors, rookie Jonathan Kuminga put Isaiah Hartenstein on a poster with fierce dunk on Monday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/14/wat… – 4:00 PM

James Wiseman on Jonathan Kuminga’s success this season:

“I’m proud of the dude because he works hard every day. I’m very grateful that he’s on the team with us. I’m just very proud that he’s out there doing his thing.” – 1:53 PM

#Pacers injury report: Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles) was listed as questionable for several games but has been downgraded to OUT for tonight against the Wizards.

Isaiah Jackson (right ankle sprain) is also OUT.

Turner, Warren, McConnell, Duarte and Rubio all OUT. – 1:35 PM

@NYRhoops – 12:33 PM

Pacers mixing up their starting lineup with Chris Duarte out. Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Oshae Brissett, Jalen Smith, and Goga Bitadze will open the game tonight in Milwaukee. – 7:42 PM

It wouldn’t be a Warriors game without another highlight-reel dunk from Jonathan Kuminga. Against the Lakers, the rookie slammed an emphatic two-handed jam. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/12/wat… – 6:00 PM

