NBA

Rising Stars: Jonathan Kuminga in for Chris Duarte

By HoopsHype
 2 days ago
Shams Charania: Golden State rookie Jonathan Kuminga is replacing Indiana’s Chris Duarte (toe) in the NBA Rising Stars game at All-Star Weekend, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga replacing Pacers’ Chris Duarte in Rising Stars nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/16/war…6:00 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Although the Clippers secured the victory over the Warriors, rookie Jonathan Kuminga put Isaiah Hartenstein on a poster with fierce dunk on Monday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/14/wat…4:00 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

James Wiseman on Jonathan Kuminga’s success this season:

“I’m proud of the dude because he works hard every day. I’m very grateful that he’s on the team with us. I’m just very proud that he’s out there doing his thing.” – 1:53 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

James Wiseman on Jonathan Kuminga: “I’m actually very proud of the dude. … I’m just very grateful he’s on the team.” – 1:38 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Pacers injury report: Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles) was listed as questionable for several games but has been downgraded to OUT for tonight against the Wizards.

Isaiah Jackson (right ankle sprain) is also OUT.

Turner, Warren, McConnell, Duarte and Rubio all OUT. – 1:35 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

.⁦@NatJNewell⁩ with a quick story on #Pacers rookie Chris Duarte. Definitely cool to have people who can knock out some words while you’re on a flight! indystar.com/story/sports/n…1:15 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

The Warriors will have Jonathan Kuminga representing them in the Rising Stars Challenge. He is replacing Pacers Chris Duarte who is out with an injury. – 1:14 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Jonathan Kuminga will replace Indiana’s Chris Duarte in the Rising Stars game at All-Star weekend.

A lot of Warriors have been very vocal about how they think Kuminga should be included, with Klay Thompson going as far to call it a “travesty” when he wasn’t initially named. – 1:10 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Jonathan Kuminga will replace Chris Duarte in the 2022 Rising Stars game on Friday, the NBA announces. Duarte injured his toe against Minnesota last Sunday.

Tyrese Haliburton is still on track to participate in the event. – 12:49 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga will replace injured Pacers rookie Chris Duarte in the Rising Stars game on Friday, the NBA announced. – 12:48 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Now on @njdotcom

Ex-Patrick School star Jonathan Kuminga added to NBA Rising Stars Challenge nj.com/nets/2022/02/e…

@tps_hsbb12:41 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

The latest on Jonathan Kuminga, who will be a late add to the Rising Stars game: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior…12:39 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Golden State Warriors rookie forward Jonathan Kuminga will replace injured Indiana Pacers rookie guard Chris Duarte in the 2022 Rising Stars on Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. – 12:38 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Golden State Warriors F Jonathan Kuminga will replace injured Indiana Pacers rookie guard Chris Duarte in the 2022 Rising Stars, which will be played on Friday, in Cleveland.

@NYRhoops12:33 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Golden State rookie Jonathan Kuminga is replacing Indiana’s Chris Duarte (toe) in the NBA Rising Stars game at All-Star Weekend, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 11:55 AM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Although the Clippers secured the victory over the Warriors, rookie Jonathan Kuminga put Isaiah Hartenstein on a poster with fierce dunk on Monday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/14/wat…7:00 AM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers mixing up their starting lineup with Chris Duarte out. Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Oshae Brissett, Jalen Smith, and Goga Bitadze will open the game tonight in Milwaukee. – 7:42 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

It wouldn’t be a Warriors game without another highlight-reel dunk from Jonathan Kuminga. Against the Lakers, the rookie slammed an emphatic two-handed jam. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/12/wat…6:00 PM

NBA Central: Jaylen Brown on Instagram pic.twitter.com/mazqgxJj6D -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / February 16, 2022

Adam Silver: “There are a few players having outstanding seasons that could have been selected for these first two slots. The coaches pick the reserves, but we have access to all their votes, so we do look to see who the players were that were next in line in terms of coach voting. That becomes relevant. I think at the end of the day, particularly as we add All-Stars with the Commissioner’s selections, the markets become relevant. In the case of LaMelo, Charlotte was able to be represented, which they hadn’t been before he was added. I’m not going to say it’s not a factor that the All-Star Game was in Cleveland this year, but even independent of that, Jarrett Allen is having an All-Star season and there’s no doubt he deserves to be recognized.” -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / February 15, 2022

Michael Grange: “He sure should be …. he’s been playing like a superstar” — Raptors head coach Nick Nurse on possibility of Pascal Siakam being an injury replacement for All-Star game. -via Twitter @michaelgrange / February 14, 2022

