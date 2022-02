An affirmative vote by the Superior City Council at their meeting on February 15 helps to usher in a "green era" for the city. The vote approved the purchase of three hybrid vehicles to be used as part of the fleet of vehicles that the Superior Public Works Department maintains for operations. According to an article in the Superior Telegram [paywall], the purchases will help "launch the city's efforts to convert its fleet to cleaner energy vehicles".

SUPERIOR, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO