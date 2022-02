Lille manager Jocelyn Gourvennec says their recent disappointing Ligue 1 result has no impact on their Champions League fixture against Chelsea on Tuesday.The French champions travel to Stamford Bridge for the first leg of the round of 16 fixture. They head into it off the back of a 0-0 draw with Metz and the boss says that result has to be dismissed in relation to their game against the Blues.“You can’t draw any conclusions in terms of the preparation for this match since we’ll be in a completely different formation,” he said. “Of course, we’d have preferred to reassure ourselves...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO