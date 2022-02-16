ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Bitcoin Miners Suffer Cash Flow Halving Following 2021 Peak

By Hououin Kyouma
bitcoinist.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData shows the cash flow of Bitcoin miners has halved since the price all-time high set in early November of last year. Bitcoin Miner Cash Flow Halves As Hashrate Makes New ATH And Price Declines. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the cash flow for BTC...

bitcoinist.com

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

ConocoPhillips Supplying Bitcoin Miner with Bakken Gas

ConocoPhillips is supplying a Bitcoin mining project with natural gas from the Bakken shale of North Dakota in a first for a major U.S. producer. The gas supplied to the pilot project, owned and managed by a third party, would otherwise be burned into the atmosphere in a process known as flaring, Houston-based ConocoPhillips said in an emailed response to questions, without identifying the cryptocurrency miner.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Begins Trading On Nasdaq

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI) will begin trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market on Tuesday. What Happened: According to a filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Feb. 7, Nasdaq approved the ETF to be listed on the exchange. The fund will begin trading with an expense...
STOCKS
MySanAntonio

Bitcoin miners are selling coins in worrying sign of a shakeout

Some bitcoin miners are trading in their diamond hands to pay for their picks and shovels. A metric tracking bitcoin miners' holdings turned negative on Feb. 5 for the first time since mid-November, according to crypto analytics platform Glassnode. The turn in the metric, or the net change of miner balances over a trailing 30-day window, shows that miners have sold their coins in a possible sign a shakeout of less-efficient operators is coming.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

China Xiangtai Food to purchase Bitcoin miners for ~$13M

China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN), through its U.S. unit SonicHash, entered into sales and purchase agreements with 2 global Bitcoin mining hardware suppliers to purchase 2200 Bitcoin miners for ~$13M. The new miners have hash rates of 92 and 98 TH/s and are expected to ramp up the total hash rate...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Bitcoin Network#Cash Flow#The Miner#Arcane Research#Btc#Ath
Motley Fool

eBay Earnings Preview: Follow the Cash

EBay's take rate could keep rising, fueling faster earnings growth. Cash returns should help investors through a slower sales year ahead. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

GoDaddy: A Cash Flow Machine That Is Likely Near Fair Value

GoDaddy reported its latest quarterly result which beat expectations. GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) is the leader in domain registrations and web hosting with over 82 million sites under management across more than 21 million customers. This is a segment that has gained momentum in recent years with more small businesses expanding their online presence driving demand for e-commerce tools that can integrate across various platforms. The company just reported its latest quarterly result highlighted by strong growth and firming financials. The story here has been an ongoing shift into more high-margin business applications that enhance the core domains offerings. There's a lot to like about GoDaddy which is generating significant cash flows with overall solid fundamentals as it consolidates its market position.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Evolution Petroleum Delivers: Strong Cash Flows Result In A Dividend Hike

Evolution Petroleum reported on a very strong December quarter. The free cash flow came in at in excess of 25 cents per share. Back in December, I was charmed by Evolution Petroleum’s (EPM) hands-on balance sheet management. The company was debt free, paid an attractive 6% dividend and was benefiting from high natural gas prices. Since that previous article, Evolution has reported on its financial results for its second quarter. Thanks to the strong commodity prices, that quarter was exceptionally strong and Evolution was able to hike its quarterly dividend by a third without jeopardizing the strength of its balance sheet. It’s hardly a surprise to see the company pop up in the list of "top rated stocks" with Quant Rating of 4.97. I think that’s well deserved and I’ll fine-tune my investment thesis in this article.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Sifting Amazon's Cash Flow: There's A Story To Be Told

For the full-year 2021, Amazon recorded negative free cash flow. Operating income growth was pedestrian. This is the first article about Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) I've written for Seeking Alpha. I've owned AMZN shares for nearly a year now and remain constructive on the stock. My reason for writing about Amazon...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seeking Alpha

Zillow: Priced At 17x Free Cash Flow

Zillow will fully exit iBuying by H2 2022. iBuying wind-down expected to end in aggregate cash flow positive. Zillow (Z) has been through a roller coaster ride. Its shares are down 70% and investors want to exit this position at all costs and forget that they were ever involved with the stock in the first place.
STOCKS
Forbes

12 Free And Low-Budget Strategies To Increase Business Cash Flow

Some people say you need to spend money to make money, and while spending money on big marketing campaigns can certainly help businesses, it isn't the only way. There are plenty of alternative ways to grow your business without breaking the bank. With some smart planning and creative strategizing, you...
RETAIL
Seeking Alpha

Change Healthcare: A Healthcare SaaS Opportunity At 11x Free Cash Flow

Change Healthcare offers end-to-end data solutions to reduce operating costs for healthcare payers and providers. Change Healthcare (CHNG) is an end-to-end data analytics provider that delivers its solutions to healthcare payers, primarily insurance companies, and providers, which covers essentially all types of healthcare facilities ranging from hospitals, doctor's offices, dentists, pharmacies, skilled nursing facilities, telehealth providers, senior care facilities, and many others. The company summarizes its market opportunity as ensuring clinically appropriate care, increasing efficiency, and reducing waste in the healthcare industry. I think many people, institutions, analysts, and investors can agree that the healthcare sector is in need of greater efficiency, more transparency, and reduced waste, and we can leave it at that.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Brex Debuts Mobile Cash Flow Management Tools

Brex has debuted a set of new features for mobile cash flow management for startup founders, according to a Tuesday (Feb. 15) press release. Per the release, startup founders have to contend with different cash needs for their businesses, often managing everything without a finance team. As such, they need different products, which Brex purports to provide.
CELL PHONES
Seeking Alpha

Occidental Petroleum: Keep Your Eyes On The Cash Flow

Occidental Petroleum's acquisition of Anadarko may be about to show benefits. Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) clearly picked a bad time to acquire Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC). Had anyone known that a pricing war followed by the coronavirus challenges would follow the acquisition, there are excellent chances that the bidding war would have never happened in the first place. Nonetheless, despite the challenges that followed the acquisition, management appears to be on schedule to begin showing the results of the acquisition. The place the benefits are likely to show first is the cash flow statement.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Credit Suisse: Huge data leak reveals details on 30,000 of bank’s clients

A vast data leak is reported to have revealed details of the accounts and hidden wealth of more than 18,000 foreign clients of the banking giant Credit Suisse, allegedly including “corrupt autocrats, suspected war criminals and human traffickers”.The 166-year-old Swiss firm has said it “strongly rejects the allegations and insinuations about the bank’s purported business practices”, after dozens of media outlets across five continents published the results of coordinated, Panama Papers-style investigations into the data.The German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung said it received the data anonymously through a secure digital mailbox more than a year ago, which it then spent months...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Reuters

Thai Q4 GDP +1.8% q/q, stronger rebound than expected

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s economy returned to growth in the final quarter of 2021, official data showed on Monday, as exports increased and domestic activity improved following an easing of coronavirus curbs and reopening to tourists. Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy expanded a seasonally adjusted 1.8% in the December quarter...
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

Amazon Threatens to Get Their EV Needs Elsewhere if Its Demand Is Not Met

Large companies like Amazon, DHL, and others are making big plans to shift to electric vehicles. They want assurances that they can get what is needed for their EV fleets to provide the same fast service to their clients. As the U.S. begins the transition, these companies have legitimate concerns about charger availability, speed, and battery technology. Amazon, for instance, is being very clear about what they want from automakers.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Founder of collapsed $1.7 billion mutual fund charged with fraud

The founder and manager of a $1.7 billion mutual fund that collapsed last year has been charged by federal prosecutors with securities fraud and obstruction of justice for allegedly inflating fund asset values to keep investor money flowing, then falsifying records to conceal the improprieties. The Infinity Q Diversified Alpha...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy