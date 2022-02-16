Bitcoin Miners Suffer Cash Flow Halving Following 2021 Peak

Evolution Petroleum reported on a very strong December quarter. The free cash flow came in at in excess of 25 cents per share. Back in December, I was charmed by Evolution Petroleum’s (EPM) hands-on balance sheet management. The company was debt free, paid an attractive 6% dividend and was benefiting from high natural gas prices. Since that previous article, Evolution has reported on its financial results for its second quarter. Thanks to the strong commodity prices, that quarter was exceptionally strong and Evolution was able to hike its quarterly dividend by a third without jeopardizing the strength of its balance sheet. It’s hardly a surprise to see the company pop up in the list of "top rated stocks" with Quant Rating of 4.97. I think that’s well deserved and I’ll fine-tune my investment thesis in this article.

