For some college students, a night out may look like drinking a couple of beers with friends over dinner, or having a margarita or two after a particularly stressful day of classes. However, for many, it’s guzzling as many drinks as possible after avoiding eating for much of the day, followed by a miserable night of sitting on the bathroom floor “pulling trig” — making yourself throw up after drinking too much. This pattern of self destruction is becoming more and more apparent in college students, particularly young women, and the language surrounding it is becoming far too normalized.

EDUCATION ・ 13 DAYS AGO