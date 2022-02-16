ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCLA Health innovation accelerator eyes health equity startups

By Naomi Diaz
beckershospitalreview.com
Cover picture for the articleUCLA Health, in partnership with BioscienceLA and UCLA Biodesign, launched a four-month program focused on helping startups that utilize technology to bridge health equity gaps. UCLA Health's TechQuity Accelerator is looking for...

