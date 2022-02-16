Turnstile release “UNDERWATER BOI” music video—watch

A Cleveland native who returned to town after seven years in Chicago, Skuff Micksun has just released a music video for his new single, “Magnificent.”. “I just started putting words down, not necessarily in any rhythm or with the intention of a song but just to get something out,” says Micksun when asked about the inspiration for the boisterous track. “When I read what I had written down, I realized I’d captured what I was feeling in that moment on paper and ran to my keyboard to write the music. Then, came the chorus which just felt like something a lot of people I know could relate to, including myself.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO