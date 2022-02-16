ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turnstile release “UNDERWATER BOI” music video—watch

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTurnstile have shared a music video for “UNDERWATER BOI.” The track is featured on their latest album, GLOW ON. Turnstile‘s Daniel Fang directed and edited the video. It was captured within the...

Leader-Telegram

Them Coulee Boys release ‘Hallelujah’ music video

EAU CLAIRE — Artistry, grace and ethereal imagery come together to bring Them Coulee Boys’ “Hallelujah” to life in a new music video, released on Thursday. With a runtime of three minutes and 46 seconds, “Hallelujah” elicits a nostalgic sense of peacefulness, hope and serenity.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland's Skuff Micksun Releases New Single and Accompanying Music Video

A Cleveland native who returned to town after seven years in Chicago, Skuff Micksun has just released a music video for his new single, “Magnificent.”. “I just started putting words down, not necessarily in any rhythm or with the intention of a song but just to get something out,” says Micksun when asked about the inspiration for the boisterous track. “When I read what I had written down, I realized I’d captured what I was feeling in that moment on paper and ran to my keyboard to write the music. Then, came the chorus which just felt like something a lot of people I know could relate to, including myself.”
CLEVELAND, OH
xpn.org

Watch AnnonXL perform “BBY BOI” for upandovr

Songwriter AnnonXL is back in Philadelphia, and spent time in the upandovr studio for a session version of his song “BBY BOI” from 2021’s Stupid Cupid. The Philly Music Fest alum has been living and recording in Los Angeles, and expects a new EP later this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
