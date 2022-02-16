ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Many who died by suicide may have had an undiagnosed case of autism, study reveals

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire, John Anderer
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wUCtx_0eGQAhxm00

NOTTINGHAM, United Kingdom ( StudyFinds.org ) – Troubling research by a team from Nottingham University finds a high rate of people who died by suicide may have had an undiagnosed case of autism. Study authors urge the importance of developing more efficient ways to diagnose all forms of autism as early as possible. They also recommend the development of tailored suicide-prevention services for autistic individuals.

This is the first ever research project to investigate the relationship between suicide in the United Kingdom and autism. Researchers analyzed a total of 372 coroner’s reports examining people who died by suicide . The team also conducted interviews with family members of the deceased.

Autism may be much more common than estimates show

The first half of the analysis revealed that 10 percent of those who passed away by suicide showed at least some evidence of elevated autistic traits, suggesting undiagnosed autism. This would be 11 times higher than the U.K.’s official autism rate. After completing the second portion of the study (family interviews), researchers found evidence of elevated autistic traits among even more individuals dying by suicide (41%).

“Many adults in the UK find it very difficult to obtain an autism diagnosis and appropriate support post-diagnosis. Our study shows that undiagnosed autistic people could be at increased risk of dying by suicide. It is urgent that access to an autism diagnosis and appropriate support post diagnosis is improved. This is the top autism community priority for suicide prevention, and needs to be addressed immediately by commissioners of services and policy makers,” says lead researcher Dr. Sarah Cassidy in a university release .

1 in 3 autistic people attempt suicide

Initially, researchers went over the coroner’s records for each death by suicide and looked out for signs of autism. Next, an independent researcher assessed indicators of autism to further validate the observations. From there, the team interviewed 29 families in order to get a better sense of any undiagnosed autism cases.

Previous studies conducted by these same scientists found that up to 66 percent of autistic adults have experienced suicidal thoughts , with 35 percent actually attempting suicide. Meanwhile, despite estimates showing only one percent of the U.K. population having a formal diagnosis of autism, 15 percent of all U.K. adults who attempt suicide are autistic.

“Even a single suicide is a terrible tragedy for the person and a traumatic loss for their families and friends. Suicide rates are unacceptably high in autistic people and suicide prevention has to be the number one goal to reduce the worrying increased mortality in autistic people. Autistic people on average die 20 years earlier than non-autistic people, and two big causes of this are suicide and epilepsy. We published the preliminary data on elevated suicide rates back in 2014 as a wake-up call to governments, and yet nothing has been done,” adds Professor Simon Baron-Cohen from the Autism Research Centre at the University of Cambridge.

The findings are published in The British Journal of Psychiatry.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Opioid Addiction More Likely For People Who Had Covid, Study Shows

People who have had Covid-19 face a greater risk of developing opioid use disorders and other mental health issues, according to new findings published Wednesday in the journal the BMJ. The large study compared the health records of 154,000 former Covid patients in the Veterans Health Administration system during the year after their infections to a similar population who did not get Covid and found a significant discrepancy in mental health outcomes.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Rates#Suicide Prevention#University Of Cambridge#Uk#Nottingham University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
Country
U.K.
WNCT

Hampton police expand timeline back to November for tips on Codi Bigsby

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police have expanded their timeline for which they’re seeking information about 4-year-old Codi Bigsby’s whereabouts. Codi was reported missing by his father, Cory Bigsby, in the morning on Jan. 31. He said Codi went missing from their home in the Buckroe Point Apartment Townhomes in Hampton and was last seen around 2 a.m.
HAMPTON, VA
EverydayHealth.com

BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
WNCT

Charlotte girl found in Davidson County after being held for ransom at gunpoint, sheriff says; suspect arrested

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 17-year-old girl who was being held for ransom is safe thanks to the combined efforts of Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. According to DCSO, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police contacted the sheriff’s office for help finding a 17-year-old girl. The girl had been abducted and was being held at […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
The Independent

Seven-year-old dies three days after Covid diagnosis: ‘Even while it was happening, it didn’t seem real’

The family of a Tennessee seven-year-old is speaking out following the child’s death less than 72 hours after she tested positive for Covid.“She was just a happy, healthy, normal, beautiful soul,” Jennifer Graviss told Good Morning America of her daughter, Adalyn. “She was just so sweet, an amazing kid.”The Knoxville child only began feeling unwell on February 4, the family says – but the virus took her quickly.“It was right around the nine o’clock hour when we noticed her speech was all but gone, though she was still responding to us,” the child’s father, Adam Graviss, said. “By 10 o’clock,...
RELATIONSHIPS
WNCT

WNCT

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy