Vermont State

Vermont House bill would simplify amending birth certificates to match gender identity

The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IAwxE_0eGQ8WEc00
  • The Vermont House in a voice vote approved a bill that would simplify the process of amending a person’s birth certificate to match their gender identity.
  • Individuals under the bill would be able to self-attest their gender identity, replacing the current process that requires legal and medical documentation.
  • The House bill reflects changes made by the federal government, which issued the first U.S. passport with an “X” gender marker in October.

The Vermont House in a voice vote on Tuesday approved a bill that would make it easier for state residents to amend their birth certificates to reflect their gender identity. A final House vote is expected Wednesday, after which the bill would move on to the state Senate.

Under the bill, individuals would be able to self-attest their gender identity, replacing a currently lengthy process that involves legal and medical documentation.

“There is a long history of discrimination and violence against the LGBTQIA+ community. This act serves to mitigate future harm through the creation of a simple and equitable system to provide for all gender marker changes on a Vermont birth certificate to be made through means such as self-attestation,” reads a portion of the bill, sponsored by Democratic Rep. Taylor Small, who in 2020 became the first openly transgender person elected to the Vermont House.

“It is the policy of the State of Vermont to honor and acknowledge all gender identities and protect public health and dignity of all individuals in Vermont, irrespective of their gender. Accordingly, the State should adopt a simple process by which an individual may amend the marker on a birth certificate to reflect the individual’s gender identity,” the bill reads.

The state's Health Department under the bill would also be encouraged to add gender pronouns to a list of available gender markers for birth certificates to “foster a gender literate environment.”

Should the bill become law, Vermont would be the 15th state — including the District of Columbia — to recognize an “X” gender marker on birth certificates.

The State Department in October issued the first U.S. passport with an “X” gender marker, though the option isn’t yet widely available because the department is still completing required system and form updates. Passport applications will offer the “X” gender marker beginning early this year, the Department has said.

Already, “male” or “female” gender markers may be printed on U.S. passports even if they do not match a person’s gender on supporting documents, like birth certificates or state identifications. Medical documentation is also no longer required.

Small told the Vermont news site VTDigger this week that the House bill would not create an entirely new process to alter birth certificates, but would rather revise and streamline existing processes.

“There is not a significant change other than helping those in the trans and nonbinary community to be able to see themselves validated on their vital records,” she said.

Comments / 0

