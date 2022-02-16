ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Proportion of mutations in cellular protein drives neurodegeneration

By Mallory Locklear
yale.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTubulinopathies are a group of rare developmental and degenerative diseases that primarily affect the nervous system. While research has linked genetic mutations with these diseases, it’s less clear how these mutations specifically affect cells and trigger dysfunctions. In a new study, Yale scientists identify one particular genetic mutation...

news.yale.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Unwinding the mutational signatures of a DNA topoisomerase enzyme

Certain patterns of mutations occur frequently in cancer. The culprit behind one mutational signature is now shown to be a cellular enzyme with the mundane role of relieving stress in supercoiled DNA. Ammal Abbasi 0 &. Ammal Abbasi. Ammal Abbasi is in the Departments of Cellular and Molecular Medicine and...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Protective mutations in COVID-19

One way in which the body combats COVID-19 is by mutating the coronavirus, making it less harmful. This built-in protective mechanism in cells has a clear connection with decreased viral load in the body, a study from the University of Gothenburg shows. Mutations are often associated with the emergence of...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Liquid"“liquid phase separation drives cellular function and dysfunction in cancer

Cancer is a disease of uncontrollably reproducing cells. It is governed by biochemical pathways that have escaped the regulatory bounds of normal homeostatic balance. This balance is maintained through precise spatiotemporal regulation of these pathways. The formation of biomolecular condensates via liquid"“liquid phase separation (LLPS) has recently emerged as a widespread mechanism underlying the spatiotemporal coordination of biological activities in cells. Biomolecular condensates are widely observed to directly regulate key cellular processes involved in cancer cell pathology, and the dysregulation of LLPS is increasingly implicated as a previously hidden driver of oncogenic activity. In this Perspective, we discuss how LLPS shapes the biochemical landscape of cancer cells.
CANCER
contagionlive.com

Why Omicron’s Mutations Make It Susceptible to Vaccines

Omicron's numerous spike protein mutations caused mass concern, but one research team hypothesizes that its mutations are largely documented and thus susceptible to COVID-19 vaccination. The Omicron variant has become infamous for its myriad mutations and heightened transmissibility. Mysteriously, however, Omicron seems to cause fewer severe illnesses and deaths than...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gene Mutations#Genetic Mutations#Neurodegeneration#Tubulinopathies#Yale#Cerebellums
technologynetworks.com

CRISPR-Cas9 Can Generate Unforeseen Heritable Mutations

CRISPR-Cas9, the “genetic scissors”, creates new potential for curing diseases; but treatments must be reliable. In a new study, researchers have discovered that the method can give rise to unforeseen changes in DNA that can be inherited by the next generation. These scientists therefore urge caution and meticulous validation before using CRISPR-Cas9 for medical purposes.
SCIENCE
Indy100

5 surprising signs of high intelligence

Nowadays, everyone is a self-proclaimed genius. Particularly, there are many people who not only want to exhibit high intelligence themselves but also seek it out in others as well. High intelligence is defined as having "superior intellectual or artistic abilities or exceptional creative power or as someone who ranks in the top 1% of all people on a test of intelligence.There are a few different methods for testing for high intelligence that have been created by psychologists and other experts. Sure, people can test there IQ (intelligence quotient) but the average IQ assessment is specifically designed to measure aptitude and...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
SB Nation

Lung-Cleansing Herbs to Completely Restore The Respiratory Tract

Many of us take breathing for granted. After all, if you couldn’t breathe, you’d be dead. Your lungs give you life, oxygenate your blood so you don’t go brain-dead, and protect your body from harmful substances. Given your lungs do all this, it’s good to support them...
YOGA
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Drug of Choice for Hypertension? High Blood Pressure

Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors are the drug of choice for hypertension (high blood pressure). People who are unable to tolerate ACE inhibitors are given angiotensin II receptor antagonists or angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs). However, there is no one-size-fits-all treatment of hypertension. Because hypertension is caused by many factors, different medications...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
technologynetworks.com

Cancer-Driving Protein May Play a Key Part in Lung Cancer Development

Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in the U.S. and the No. 1 cause of cancer-related death. Despite considerable progress in treatment options, most lung cancer patients have extremely poor outcomes with an average five-year survival rate of 21.7%. To help identify new drug targets for this patient population, Moffitt Cancer Center researchers are working to improve their understanding of the molecular mechanisms behind lung cancer. In a new article published in Nature Communications, the laboratory of Elsa R. Flores, Ph.D., in collaboration with the Baylor College of Medicine and MD Anderson Cancer Center, shows how the protein ΔNp63 contributes to disease development through the regulation of stem cells and crucial elements known as enhancers, which regulate genes that control cell identity.
CANCER
Phys.org

Plant researchers discover cellular mechanism that extends the life of proteins

Plants are tied to one location and need to adjust to their environment, including adverse conditions. Adaptive responses include synthesizing new proteins and breaking down those that are no longer needed. For this task, plants use a considerable amount of energy. Thus, regulation of protein turnover in the plant cell has to be appropriately thorough. Researchers at the Centre for Organismal Studies of Heidelberg University led by Dr. Markus Wirtz and Prof. Dr. Rüdiger Hell have now identified a cellular mechanism that stabilizes proteins by preventing their breakdown.
WILDLIFE
MedicalXpress

Potential cancer treatment found in high blood pressure medication

A Te Herenga Waka–Victoria University of Wellington Ph.D. graduate who was based at the Gillies McIndoe Research Institute (GMRI) has found a potential new source of help for colon cancer patients—medications used to treat hypertension, or high blood pressure. Dr. Matthew Munro, who graduated last year from the...
CANCER
Phys.org

Mutating quantum particles set in motion

In the world of fundamental particles, you are either a fermion or a boson but a new study from the University of Cambridge shows, for the first time, that one can behave as the other as they move from one place to another. Researchers from the Cavendish Laboratory have modeled...
PHYSICS
Daily Californian

A betrayal of literary proportions

One of my favorite themes in media growing up dealt with betrayal, from Peter Pettigrew betraying his best friends in “Harry Potter” to the betrayal Luke Skywalker felt when he discovered his true parentage. These themes were always captivating to watch or read — I loved seeing protagonists...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
scitechdaily.com

Threatening Mutations: Researchers Identify COVID-19 Variants With Potential To Escape Cellular Immune Response

A number of existing strains of SARS-CoV-2, as well as other future variants that could arise, have the potential to escape the immune system’s cytotoxic T cell response in some portion of the population. That’s the conclusion of a new modeling study published on February 10th, 2022, in PLOS Computational Biology by Antonio Martín-Galiano of the Carlos III Health Institute, Spain, and colleagues.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

Bowel cancer symptoms in females

Bowel cancer, or colorectal cancer, is a type of cancer that starts in the rectum or colon. Bowel cancer can cause a variety of symptoms in females, many of which can go unnoticed. When the cancer first begins, a person may experience mild and indistinct signs or symptoms. As the...
CANCER
Phys.org

Cellular tornadoes sculpt organs

How are the different shapes of our organs and tissues generated? To answer this question, a team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE), Switzerland, forced muscle cells to spontaneously reproduce simple shapes in vitro. By confining them on adhesion discs, the biochemists and physicists observed that the cells rapidly self-organize by aligning themselves in the same direction. A circular motion is created around a vortex—called a topological defect—which, by orienting the cells, allows them to join forces, deforming the cell monolayer into a protrusion, a structure commonly observed in embryo development. This cylindrical protrusion is maintained by the collective rotational forces of the cells, creating a tornado-like effect. The formation of these cellular tornadoes would therefore constitute a simple mechanism of spontaneous morphogenesis, dictated by the unique properties of multicellular assemblies. These results can be read in the journal Nature Materials.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Study of Over 1 Million People Reveals Heart Attacks Can Reduce Parkinson's Risk

We know the devastating effects Parkinson's disease can have, but scientists are still trying to figure out how it gets started and how to cure it. Some new research may have found helpful clues, linking having a heart attack with a lower risk of developing Parkinson's later. The drop in risk is around 20 percent, based on an analysis of 181,994 patients in the Danish health system who suffered a heart attack between 1995 and 2016, compared with 909,970 control subjects, matched for age and sex and the year of their heart attack diagnosis. What's more, the chance of developing parkinsonism – which...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy