ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Suns vs. Rockets odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 16 predictions from proven computer model

By Al Lindsey
blackchronicle.com
 4 days ago

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Houston Rockets at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Footprint Center. The Suns are 47-10 overall and 25-5 at home, while Houston is 15-41 overall and 7-23 on the road. Phoenix is now 5.5 games ahead of Golden State for the top spot...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Oakley Says Michael Jordan Stopped A Lot Of Players From Winning Championships: "I Know He Stopped The Knicks. He Made Charles Barkley Go West. Karl Malone, John Stockton, Portland."

Michael Jordan is widely viewed as the GOAT of the NBA, and that is because he dominated the league with the Chicago Bulls during his prime. He won two three-peats with the franchise and was clearly the best player in the league during those championship runs. Charles Oakley was teammates...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Anthony Davis & The Lakers Hit With Some Bad News

Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he is healthy that is. Unfortunately, Davis has been known as an injury-prone star throughout his career, which has ultimately held him back from truly being an MVP-caliber player. This season, in particular, Davis has had to miss a lot of time, and after coming back strong over the past week, fans were excited to see how he would do with a potential playoff run on the horizon.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
fadeawayworld.net

Steve Kerr On Michael Jordan 3-Pointers In Today's NBA: "I Have No Doubt He Would Have Shot One Million 3-Pointers In Practice And Become A Better 3-Point Shooter And A More High Volume 3-Point Shooter."

Michael Jordan's competitiveness is unmatched. He tried to be the best at everything he did, sometimes succeeding, sometimes struggling. But he never regretted not trying. That's how he became a 6x NBA championship and one of the most honored players in league history. He always tried to outdo rivals and...
NBA
The Spun

Big Ten Releases Statement On Juwan Howard Incident

Things turned ugly pretty quickly at the conclusion of Michigan and Wisconsin’s conference battle Saturday. Leading to Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard throwing a blow at an opposing member of Wisconsin’s staff. The incident quickly became the talk of the college hoops world, prompting the Big Ten itself...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Mikal Bridges
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Phoenix Suns#Caesars Sportsbook#Sportsline#Suns 15 5 Suns#Clippers
The Spun

Jemele Hill Shares Her Recommended Punishment For Juwan Howard

Former ESPN host and Michigan State graduate Jemele Hill has shared her recommended punishment for Michigan head coach Juwan Howard. Michigan lost at Wisconsin on Sunday. Following the game, Howard got into it with Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard. Howard was apparently upset with a late-game timeout by Gard when the game’s outcome was already secured. Following some heated words between both coaches, other players and staff members got involved.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Video: Juwan Howard Throws Punch After Sunday’s Game

Michigan men’s basketball head coach Juwan Howard is likely going to be facing some major punishment from the Big Ten Conference. On Sunday afternoon, Howard appeared to throw a punch at a Wisconsin staff member following his team’s loss. Howard and Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard appeared to...
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Wild Lakers, Heat Trade Rumor

ESPN’s Chris Broussard is throwing out a pretty wild NBA trade rumor between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. Broussard talked with someone who works with the league and said that he would’ve done an Anthony Davis for Bam Adebayo deal. Broussard then disagreed with that scenario and says he would’ve added Jimmy Butler to the deal.
NBA
The Spun

There’s Reportedly Some Developing Drama With The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers decided to mostly stand pat at the NBA’s trade deadline, despite speculation about a potential Russell Westbrook for John Wall swap. According to a report from Bleacher Report, the Rockets offered Wall to the Lakers for Westbrook and a future first round pick. However, Lakers...
NBA
InsideHook

Feuding Michigan and Wisconsin Coaches Spark Post-Game Brawl

A brawl during or after a sporting event is never a high point for those involved, and one that’s kicked off by coaches arguing can be even more frustrating to watch. Unfortunately, that’s precisely what happened after a Michigan/Wisconsin basketball game on Sunday afternoon. Wisconsin were the victors by a score of 77-63. AnESPN report lays out the details: when the game was over, both teams were lining up to shake hands. As that took place, Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said something to Michigan coach Juwan Howard, and their conversation quickly grew heated. More and more players and team staff joined them, and eventually Howard struck Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft. Cue the brawl, in which players from both teams were involved.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy