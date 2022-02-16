Suns vs. Rockets odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 16 predictions from proven computer model
By Al Lindsey
blackchronicle.com
4 days ago
The Phoenix Suns will take on the Houston Rockets at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Footprint Center. The Suns are 47-10 overall and 25-5 at home, while Houston is 15-41 overall and 7-23 on the road. Phoenix is now 5.5 games ahead of Golden State for the top spot...
Being an NBA player is already a big reason to get a lot of attention wherever you go. Being the face of the league is even bigger, even if you have managed to keep it under control for most of your career. LeBron James is the biggest name in the...
As the NBA's biggest young prospect in years, Bronny James is set to shake up the league in a major way. A lifetime of training and genes handed down from one of the NBA's greatest players is sure to make James Jr. a highly, highly lucrative prize in the 2024 draft.
Michael Jordan is widely viewed as the GOAT of the NBA, and that is because he dominated the league with the Chicago Bulls during his prime. He won two three-peats with the franchise and was clearly the best player in the league during those championship runs. Charles Oakley was teammates...
Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he is healthy that is. Unfortunately, Davis has been known as an injury-prone star throughout his career, which has ultimately held him back from truly being an MVP-caliber player. This season, in particular, Davis has had to miss a lot of time, and after coming back strong over the past week, fans were excited to see how he would do with a potential playoff run on the horizon.
Michael Jordan's competitiveness is unmatched. He tried to be the best at everything he did, sometimes succeeding, sometimes struggling. But he never regretted not trying. That's how he became a 6x NBA championship and one of the most honored players in league history. He always tried to outdo rivals and...
The Los Angeles Lakers earned a lot of criticism after they decided to not make any moves ahead of the trade deadline, leaving their roster untouched even when many fans and some of their players knew they had to make some trades to try to improve their level in the second part of the season.
One NBA player pulled off an impressive move Saturday — getting ejected from a game that he wasn’t even playing in … and then refusing to leave. Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight sat courtside for UConn’s game against Xavier. Bouknight is a UConn alum and played for them just last season before getting drafted to the NBA.
Things turned ugly pretty quickly at the conclusion of Michigan and Wisconsin’s conference battle Saturday. Leading to Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard throwing a blow at an opposing member of Wisconsin’s staff. The incident quickly became the talk of the college hoops world, prompting the Big Ten itself...
The Los Angeles Lakers had high hopes when they made the splash trade to form LeBron James’ next “Big 3” by acquiring former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards. It has been an up-and-down inaugural season for Westbrook as a member of the Lakers. Part...
Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
CLEVELAND -- LeBron James used a question about Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Josh Giddey as an opportunity to heap praise on Thunder executive vice president and general manager Sam Presti at a news conference Saturday following his team's practice for the NBA All-Star Game. "The MVP over there is Sam...
Former ESPN host and Michigan State graduate Jemele Hill has shared her recommended punishment for Michigan head coach Juwan Howard. Michigan lost at Wisconsin on Sunday. Following the game, Howard got into it with Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard. Howard was apparently upset with a late-game timeout by Gard when the game’s outcome was already secured. Following some heated words between both coaches, other players and staff members got involved.
Zion Williamson’s status has been one of the biggest enigmas of the 2021 season. No one except for those close to the star seems to know when he’ll return to action. Even the New Orleans Pelicans are out of the loop, with the way things have been reported.
Michigan men’s basketball head coach Juwan Howard is likely going to be facing some major punishment from the Big Ten Conference. On Sunday afternoon, Howard appeared to throw a punch at a Wisconsin staff member following his team’s loss. Howard and Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard appeared to...
Barring any contract extensions, Karl-Anthony Towns, along with Devin Booker, will be the biggest headliner in the 2024 free agency. This early, it seems the New York Knicks‘ long play is geared towards pairing them in the biggest NBA market. As if Leon Rose (Towns’ former agent) and Kenny...
ESPN’s Chris Broussard is throwing out a pretty wild NBA trade rumor between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. Broussard talked with someone who works with the league and said that he would’ve done an Anthony Davis for Bam Adebayo deal. Broussard then disagreed with that scenario and says he would’ve added Jimmy Butler to the deal.
The Los Angeles Lakers decided to mostly stand pat at the NBA’s trade deadline, despite speculation about a potential Russell Westbrook for John Wall swap. According to a report from Bleacher Report, the Rockets offered Wall to the Lakers for Westbrook and a future first round pick. However, Lakers...
A brawl during or after a sporting event is never a high point for those involved, and one that’s kicked off by coaches arguing can be even more frustrating to watch. Unfortunately, that’s precisely what happened after a Michigan/Wisconsin basketball game on Sunday afternoon. Wisconsin were the victors by a score of 77-63. AnESPN report lays out the details: when the game was over, both teams were lining up to shake hands. As that took place, Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said something to Michigan coach Juwan Howard, and their conversation quickly grew heated. More and more players and team staff joined them, and eventually Howard struck Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft. Cue the brawl, in which players from both teams were involved.
