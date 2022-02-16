ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Plans for New Charles County Public Library in La Plata Announced

By Charles County Public Library
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E63x1_0eGQ7AfZ00

LA PLATA, Md . (February 16, 2022) – In the shadow of the more than 56-year-old La Plata library, the Town of La Plata Council voted to approve a lease for a new library in La Plata with Charles County. The Town approval comes after last week’s approval by the Charles County Board of Commissioners. The County will build the new library on land owned by the Town at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Talbot Street.

“I expect the fully reinvented space to be a significant community and learning center for all, and I am excited at last to share this amazing project, especially as we celebrate our 100th anniversary this year,” Executive Director of the library, KennethWayne Thompson, said of the announcement.

Charles County Public Library hired consulting firm OrangeBoy, Inc. to conduct a study on library usage in La Plata. The study found that the La Plata Branch logged more than 568,000 visits during the 2017 fiscal year, an increase of almost 20 percent from the previous year. The study also found that population growth of five percent could be anticipated in La Plata during the next five years, putting even more strain on its dated facility.

“The County, Town, and library leaders collaborated to find the ideal location to serve the public because our residents deserve a modern library to meet 21st-century learning, reading, and research needs,” said Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, Esq. “We couldn’t be more pleased to be partnering with the Town of La Plata to benefit the growing number of citizens using the public library, in this highly accessible location.”

“We have been talking about a new library for many years, so we are thrilled to have found the right location and come to an agreement with Charles County to finally bring this new public amenity to our residents,” added Jeannine James, Town of La Plata Mayor. “We greatly appreciate the County’s partnership on this important community asset, which ensures our Town remains highly walkable.”

The new library will be approximately 28,000-square-feet, with the exact specifications and facility features to be outlined once design plans are approved in 2022. County and town officials expect to gather public input on the final library design.

For more information on this ongoing project, please visit ccplonline.org/capital-projects/ .

The post Plans for New Charles County Public Library in La Plata Announced appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Chronicle’s Week in Review for Feb. 12-18, 2022

Calvert County: Oscar Awards to be Announced at Maryland Osprey and Nature Festival: The prestigious Oscar Awards recognize those who give their time, utilize their skills and talents, and continue to strive through their actions to be exemplary stewards of our natural resources and wildlife. Mechanicsville man charged in Dunkirk PNC Bank armed Robbery: Calvert County […] The post SoMD Chronicle’s Week in Review for Feb. 12-18, 2022 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Mt. Hope Community Center to Temporarily Close on Feb. 28

UPDATE 2/18/2022: The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation advises citizens that the Mt. Hope Community Center closure scheduled for Friday, Feb. 25 has been delayed to Monday, Feb. 28. The community center will close Feb. 28 until 4 p.m. due to construction on the communications tower. Normal hours of operation will resume Tuesday, March […] The post Mt. Hope Community Center to Temporarily Close on Feb. 28 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Public Input Sought for Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Department of Emergency Services seeks public input on its Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan. The Hazard Mitigation Plan identifies potential hazards and lists future projects to reduce or eliminate damage before a disaster strikes. Mitigation not only saves lives but also reduces disaster costs. For every $1 spent on disaster mitigation, more than […] The post Public Input Sought for Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
County
Charles County, MD
State
Washington State
La Plata, MD
Government
City
La Plata, MD
Charles County, MD
Government
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co student places second in Maryland Arbor Day poster contest

Fifth-grade students who submitted Arbor Day posters to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources had their work judged today by a panel of forestry experts and a special guest judge, Maryland First Lady Yumi Hogan, who is an accomplished artist and adjunct professor at Maryland Institute College of Art. The posters were created using varied […] The post Charles Co student places second in Maryland Arbor Day poster contest appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Announces New $50 Million Rural Maryland Economic Development Fund

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that $50 million in grant funds will be made available to boost economic development activity, stimulate private sector investment, and grow jobs in the state’s rural regions. Five rural regional councils, representing the Upper, Mid, and Lower Eastern Shore, Southern Maryland, and Western Maryland, will submit proposals to the […] The post Governor Hogan Announces New $50 Million Rural Maryland Economic Development Fund appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Co. Commissioners Meeting Briefs for February 15, 2022

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting in the Chesapeake Building Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Following the invocation, Pledge of Allegiance, and approval of the consent agenda, the Commissioners recognized the retirement of Dr. Rebecca Bolton Bridgett. Dr. Bridgett was the County Administrator from 2013 until her retirement […] The post St. Mary’s Co. Commissioners Meeting Briefs for February 15, 2022 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modern Library#Uban Construction#La Plata Council#Town#Orangeboy Inc
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. schools taking steps to move toward standard system operations

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) continues to take steps toward resuming standard school system operations. This includes the recent reinstatement of 100 percent spectator access at school events along with concession sales, resuming out-of-county field trips, and welcoming volunteers back to schools. CCPS encourages staff, parents, and families to talk with their family doctor about COVID-19 vaccination options. COVID-19 vaccinations are available for anyone ages 5 and older. The following includes updates and plans for the school system.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Rec & Parks Museum Divison teaming with Orioles to promote Black History Month

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The St. Mary’s County Museum Division, in partnership with the Baltimore Orioles, has teamed up to bring awareness to the important themes of Black History Month by sharing Maryland’s local Black history with the community. While supplies last, visitors to the Old Jail Museum in Leonardtown, St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point, […] The post St. Mary’s Rec & Parks Museum Divison teaming with Orioles to promote Black History Month appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Get A Boost: Governor Hogan Announces New Casino-Based Clinics Offering Booster Shots For Marylanders

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations at Maryland’s six casinos. The casino-based vaccination clinics further expand locations where Marylanders can get fully protected from COVID-19 and its variants. The expansion is part of the governor’s booster action plan, which includes the $2 million […] The post Get A Boost: Governor Hogan Announces New Casino-Based Clinics Offering Booster Shots For Marylanders appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co Board of Education Feb. 8, 2022, meeting briefs

The Board of Education of Charles County met Feb. 8, 2022, for its regular meeting. A meeting agenda is posted on Board Docs here. Board meetings are streamed lived at www.ccboe.com and archived on the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/c/ccpsmd.   The following are important meeting updates.  Superintendent update  Superintendent of Schools […] The post Charles Co Board of Education Feb. 8, 2022, meeting briefs appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Information night set for students interested in 2022-2023 AACPS Board of Education seat

High school juniors in good academic standing can get more information on becoming the 2022-2023 Student Member of the Board of Education (SMOB) of Anne Arundel County during a virtual Information Night scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, via Google Meet.  The meeting link will be posted on the Chesapeake Regional Association […] The post Information night set for students interested in 2022-2023 AACPS Board of Education seat appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD Dept of Health to offer COVID-19 booster shots at hospital-based testing sites statewide

– The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations at existing state testing sites next week. Expanding the availability of dedicated locations that offer COVID-19 vaccines is part of Governor Hogan’s Booster Action Plan, which also includes the new VaxCash 2.0 Promotion with the Maryland Lottery to further incentivize Marylanders to get a booster shot.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy