Leadership Maryland Announces Class of 2022

Annapolis, Md. (February 15, 2022) – Leadership Maryland officially announces the Class of 2022, consisting of 52 business and community leaders from across the state chosen to participate in the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland.

The Class of 2022, Leadership Maryland’s 29th class, reflects a cross-section of the state, including diversity of geographic location, profession, ethnicity, and gender. The program will run from April to December and include five, two-day sessions focused on Maryland’s five main geographic regions and the most vital issues impacting economic development, education, health, and human services, criminal justice, the environment, and multi-culturalism/diversity across the state. More than 100 experts representing Maryland’s business, government, education, and non-profit communities will serve as panelists and guest speakers.

“Once again, this year’s class selection process was one of the most competitive in our history, which is a great testament to the strength and impact of our program,” said Renée M. Winsky ‘05, president and Chief Executive Officer, Leadership Maryland. “We are extremely fortunate to consistently have a rich and diverse pool of highly-qualified executives to choose from, and I am excited to see the 52 individuals selected for 2022 come together as a group and begin their Leadership Maryland journey.”

Leadership Maryland is open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in either their careers and/or their communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland members have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities, and their state. For more information about Leadership Maryland, please visit leadershipmd.org , call 410-841-2101 or email info@leadershipmd.org .

Leadership Maryland Class of 2022 participants:

Emily E. Arneson ’22

Director of Government Relations

Kennedy Krieger Institute

Marco V. Avila, P.E. ’22

Director-Senior Civil Engineer-Program Manager

WSP Parsons Brinckerhoff

Lindsey Baker ’22

Executive Director

Maryland Humanities

Robert D. “Rob” Biagiotti ’22

Vice President of Electric Distribution

Baltimore Gas & Electric Company

Deborah E. “Debbie” Bowden ’22

Director of Economic Development

Caroline County

M. Scott Bowen, AIA ’22

Principal

MSB Architects

Elaine L. Chang ’22

Director, Partnerships Unit

Montgomery County Public Schools

Erin E. Chrest ’22

Managing Director, Major & Planned Giving

Maryland Public Television

Cynthia Cifuentes

Vice President

Kaiser Foundation Mid-Atlantic States

Tisa Javelle Dais Clark ’22

President & CEO

JD Clark Professional Services, LLC

George M. “Matt” Drew

Onshore Infrastructure Construction Manager

Orsted North America, Inc.

Derryck D. Fletcher

Chief Strategy Officer

Y in Central Maryland

Ryan Flurie ’22

Senior Vice President – Investments

Abeles Flurie Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors

Paul Frey, IOM ’22

President & CEO

Washington County Chamber of Commerce

Charles S. “Charlie” Gayle ’22

Head of Policy and Engagement, Office of Consumer Practices

Wells Fargo

Jeremy D. Goldman ’22

County Administrator

Caroline County

Peter Goodwin ’22

President

University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science

Susan G. “Sue” Hains AIA , LEED AP ’22

Partner/Architect

Grimm and Parker Architects

Whitney Blake Harmel ’22

Vice President of Membership & Development

Maryland Chamber of Commerce

Tiffany LeShawn Harvey ’22

Vice President of Government & Regulatory Affairs

Comcast

Theresa Johnson ’22

Executive Director

CalvertHealth Foundation

Laura Kozak ’22

Associate Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs

University of Maryland Baltimore

Douglas L. “Doug” Krinsky ’22

Relationship Executive

J.P. Morgan

Paul S. Lurz ’22

Assistant Chief

Baltimore County Fire Department

Erin M. May CPM® ’22

President

Weller Management Company

Lauri McGuire ’22

Principal Counsel – Office of the Attorney General

State of Maryland

Jack Miner ’22

Chief Investment Officer

Maryland Technology Development Corp. (TEDCO)

Kirkland “Kirk” Murray ’22

President & CEO

Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation

Julie Natoli ’22

Principal

Brick Companies

Shannon Q. Nazzal, CPRE ’22

Parks & Recreation Director

Calvert County Government

Lena M. Nebel CFP®, MSFS ’22

Director of Financial Planning/Advisor

BFG Financial Advisors

David M. Nelson ’22

Professor and Director, Appalachian Laboratory

University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science

April Nyman ’22

Executive Director

Arts Council of Anne Arundel County

Lisa K. O’Connor ’22

Managing Director

Accenture Federal Services

Altmann R. Pannell ’22

Director of Government Relations

Coca-Cola Consolidated

Rhonda L. Pierce-Brooks ’22

Vice President/Director Human Services

Tower Federal Credit Union

David A. Potts ’22

Division Vice President

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

Andrew “Andy” Pruski ’22

Councilmember

Anne Arundel County

Christian L. Pulley ’22

City Administrator

City of Laurel

Elizabeth Rendon-Sherman ’22

CEO/CFO

LG-TEK

Ashwin Saboo, MS, PMP, CSM ’22

Associate Director

Creative Information Technology, Inc.

Dr. Michael S. “Mike” Scott ’22

Dean, the Richard A. Henson School of Science and Technology

Salisbury University

Sally J. Scott ’22

Program Director, Community Leadership

University of Maryland-Baltimore County

Glenn Simmons ’22

Executive Director

Maryland Saves

Dr. Douglas “Doug” A. Spotts ’22

Vice President and Chief Health Officer

Meritus Medical Center

Tracie A. Thomas ’22

Vice President of Customer Services

Easton Utilities

Amy Velich, MBA ’22

Director of Bond Financing

MEDCO

Justin A. Wenger ’22

Vice President

Southway Builders, Inc.

Audrey E. Williams ’22

Director Administrative Services

University of Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute

Zaminah D. Williams ’22

President/CEO

Onyx Consulting Services, LLC

Darleen Koth Won ’22

Vice President of Strategic Planning and Analytics

LifeBridge Health

Amy W. Yingling ’22

Regional Director, Carroll Community College

Small Business Development Center

The post Leadership Maryland Announces Class of 2022 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .