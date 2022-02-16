Leadership Maryland Announces Class of 2022
Annapolis, Md. (February 15, 2022) – Leadership Maryland officially announces the Class of 2022, consisting of 52 business and community leaders from across the state chosen to participate in the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland.
The Class of 2022, Leadership Maryland’s 29th class, reflects a cross-section of the state, including diversity of geographic location, profession, ethnicity, and gender. The program will run from April to December and include five, two-day sessions focused on Maryland’s five main geographic regions and the most vital issues impacting economic development, education, health, and human services, criminal justice, the environment, and multi-culturalism/diversity across the state. More than 100 experts representing Maryland’s business, government, education, and non-profit communities will serve as panelists and guest speakers.
“Once again, this year’s class selection process was one of the most competitive in our history, which is a great testament to the strength and impact of our program,” said Renée M. Winsky ‘05, president and Chief Executive Officer, Leadership Maryland. “We are extremely fortunate to consistently have a rich and diverse pool of highly-qualified executives to choose from, and I am excited to see the 52 individuals selected for 2022 come together as a group and begin their Leadership Maryland journey.”
Leadership Maryland is open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in either their careers and/or their communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland members have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities, and their state. For more information about Leadership Maryland, please visit leadershipmd.org , call 410-841-2101 or email info@leadershipmd.org .
Leadership Maryland Class of 2022 participants:
Emily E. Arneson ’22
Director of Government Relations
Kennedy Krieger Institute
Marco V. Avila, P.E. ’22
Director-Senior Civil Engineer-Program Manager
WSP Parsons Brinckerhoff
Lindsey Baker ’22
Executive Director
Maryland Humanities
Robert D. “Rob” Biagiotti ’22
Vice President of Electric Distribution
Baltimore Gas & Electric Company
Deborah E. “Debbie” Bowden ’22
Director of Economic Development
Caroline County
M. Scott Bowen, AIA ’22
Principal
MSB Architects
Elaine L. Chang ’22
Director, Partnerships Unit
Montgomery County Public Schools
Erin E. Chrest ’22
Managing Director, Major & Planned Giving
Maryland Public Television
Cynthia Cifuentes
Vice President
Kaiser Foundation Mid-Atlantic States
Tisa Javelle Dais Clark ’22
President & CEO
JD Clark Professional Services, LLC
George M. “Matt” Drew
Onshore Infrastructure Construction Manager
Orsted North America, Inc.
Derryck D. Fletcher
Chief Strategy Officer
Y in Central Maryland
Ryan Flurie ’22
Senior Vice President – Investments
Abeles Flurie Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors
Paul Frey, IOM ’22
President & CEO
Washington County Chamber of Commerce
Charles S. “Charlie” Gayle ’22
Head of Policy and Engagement, Office of Consumer Practices
Wells Fargo
Jeremy D. Goldman ’22
County Administrator
Caroline County
Peter Goodwin ’22
President
University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science
Susan G. “Sue” Hains AIA , LEED AP ’22
Partner/Architect
Grimm and Parker Architects
Whitney Blake Harmel ’22
Vice President of Membership & Development
Maryland Chamber of Commerce
Tiffany LeShawn Harvey ’22
Vice President of Government & Regulatory Affairs
Comcast
Theresa Johnson ’22
Executive Director
CalvertHealth Foundation
Laura Kozak ’22
Associate Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs
University of Maryland Baltimore
Douglas L. “Doug” Krinsky ’22
Relationship Executive
J.P. Morgan
Paul S. Lurz ’22
Assistant Chief
Baltimore County Fire Department
Erin M. May CPM® ’22
President
Weller Management Company
Lauri McGuire ’22
Principal Counsel – Office of the Attorney General
State of Maryland
Jack Miner ’22
Chief Investment Officer
Maryland Technology Development Corp. (TEDCO)
Kirkland “Kirk” Murray ’22
President & CEO
Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation
Julie Natoli ’22
Principal
Brick Companies
Shannon Q. Nazzal, CPRE ’22
Parks & Recreation Director
Calvert County Government
Lena M. Nebel CFP®, MSFS ’22
Director of Financial Planning/Advisor
BFG Financial Advisors
David M. Nelson ’22
Professor and Director, Appalachian Laboratory
University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science
April Nyman ’22
Executive Director
Arts Council of Anne Arundel County
Lisa K. O’Connor ’22
Managing Director
Accenture Federal Services
Altmann R. Pannell ’22
Director of Government Relations
Coca-Cola Consolidated
Rhonda L. Pierce-Brooks ’22
Vice President/Director Human Services
Tower Federal Credit Union
David A. Potts ’22
Division Vice President
The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company
Andrew “Andy” Pruski ’22
Councilmember
Anne Arundel County
Christian L. Pulley ’22
City Administrator
City of Laurel
Elizabeth Rendon-Sherman ’22
CEO/CFO
LG-TEK
Ashwin Saboo, MS, PMP, CSM ’22
Associate Director
Creative Information Technology, Inc.
Dr. Michael S. “Mike” Scott ’22
Dean, the Richard A. Henson School of Science and Technology
Salisbury University
Sally J. Scott ’22
Program Director, Community Leadership
University of Maryland-Baltimore County
Glenn Simmons ’22
Executive Director
Maryland Saves
Dr. Douglas “Doug” A. Spotts ’22
Vice President and Chief Health Officer
Meritus Medical Center
Tracie A. Thomas ’22
Vice President of Customer Services
Easton Utilities
Amy Velich, MBA ’22
Director of Bond Financing
MEDCO
Justin A. Wenger ’22
Vice President
Southway Builders, Inc.
Audrey E. Williams ’22
Director Administrative Services
University of Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute
Zaminah D. Williams ’22
President/CEO
Onyx Consulting Services, LLC
Darleen Koth Won ’22
Vice President of Strategic Planning and Analytics
LifeBridge Health
Amy W. Yingling ’22
Regional Director, Carroll Community College
Small Business Development Center
The post Leadership Maryland Announces Class of 2022 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .
Comments / 0