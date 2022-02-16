ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karon Williams Scores 22 to Help Lead Seahawks Past Bison

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
St. Mary’s City, MD– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s basketball team (11-12) picked up a big conference win this evening (Feb. 15) against Gallaudet University (14-8). The final score was 52-41.

How It Happened

  • Karon Williams came out of the gate ready to play, scoring seven points and dishing out two assists in the opening quarter. The Seahawks were able to seize momentum early thanks to a 7-0 run fueled by Williams and Stephanie Howell St. Mary’s led after one, 15-8.
  • The strong offensive performance from the Seahawks continued into the second quarter. Chyna Landon converted on a layup and Cameron Mangold knocked down a jumper to get the scoring started for St. Mary’s after a quiet opening couple of minutes. Karon Williams continued her strong outing, scoring 15 points in the first half. The Seahawks shot over 50% from the field in the half and led Gallaudet 31-15.
  • Gallaudet was able to cut into the St. Mary’s lead to start the second half, scoring nine of the first 11 points. Karon Williams was able to hit back-to-back jumpers to help the Seahawks regain control of the momentum. Cameron Mangold played a huge role in the quarter as a facilitator, assisting on two clutch baskets from Stephanie Howell and Rachel Manning . St. Mary’s took a 45-32 advantage going into the final quarter of play
  • Chyna Landon got things going for the Seahawks offensively, knocking down two layups and converting on a free-throw to begin the fourth quarter. Despite another run from the Bison, Karon Williams was able to ice the game with 46 seconds left with a free-throw. St. Mary’s shot over 40% from the field and was able to come out on top 52-41.
Karon Williams Shooting Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

  • Karon Williams finished the night with a double-double, recording 22 points and 10 rebounds. Williams also hustled for five steals and four assists.
  • Stephanie Howell was a force on the defensive end with a block, four steals and seven rebounds.
  • Rachel Manning knocked in 10 points on the evening

Up Next

St. Mary’s College Women’s Basketball will conclude their regular season this Saturday, February 19th when they host Penn State Berks. The Seahawks and Nittany Lions will tip-off at 4:00 pm.

The post Karon Williams Scores 22 to Help Lead Seahawks Past Bison appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Blue Crabs Bring Back Dalton Geekie, Alex Crosby for 2022

(Waldorf, MD, February 18, 2022) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced the re-signing of two key pieces to the Crabs’ 2021 playoff run on Friday afternoon, Dalton Geekie and Alex Crosby. Geekie and Crosby were powerhouses on the mound and at the plate for the Blue Crabs during the 2021 season. Proving on both sides of […] The post Blue Crabs Bring Back Dalton Geekie, Alex Crosby for 2022 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
WALDORF, MD
