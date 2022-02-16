Karon Williams Scores 22 to Help Lead Seahawks Past Bison
St. Mary’s City, MD– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s basketball team (11-12) picked up a big conference win this evening (Feb. 15) against Gallaudet University (14-8). The final score was 52-41.
How It Happened
- Karon Williams came out of the gate ready to play, scoring seven points and dishing out two assists in the opening quarter. The Seahawks were able to seize momentum early thanks to a 7-0 run fueled by Williams and Stephanie Howell St. Mary’s led after one, 15-8.
- The strong offensive performance from the Seahawks continued into the second quarter. Chyna Landon converted on a layup and Cameron Mangold knocked down a jumper to get the scoring started for St. Mary’s after a quiet opening couple of minutes. Karon Williams continued her strong outing, scoring 15 points in the first half. The Seahawks shot over 50% from the field in the half and led Gallaudet 31-15.
- Gallaudet was able to cut into the St. Mary’s lead to start the second half, scoring nine of the first 11 points. Karon Williams was able to hit back-to-back jumpers to help the Seahawks regain control of the momentum. Cameron Mangold played a huge role in the quarter as a facilitator, assisting on two clutch baskets from Stephanie Howell and Rachel Manning . St. Mary’s took a 45-32 advantage going into the final quarter of play
- Chyna Landon got things going for the Seahawks offensively, knocking down two layups and converting on a free-throw to begin the fourth quarter. Despite another run from the Bison, Karon Williams was able to ice the game with 46 seconds left with a free-throw. St. Mary’s shot over 40% from the field and was able to come out on top 52-41.
Inside the Box Score
- Karon Williams finished the night with a double-double, recording 22 points and 10 rebounds. Williams also hustled for five steals and four assists.
- Stephanie Howell was a force on the defensive end with a block, four steals and seven rebounds.
- Rachel Manning knocked in 10 points on the evening
Up Next
St. Mary’s College Women’s Basketball will conclude their regular season this Saturday, February 19th when they host Penn State Berks. The Seahawks and Nittany Lions will tip-off at 4:00 pm.
