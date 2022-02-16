Charles Co Commissioner Meeting Briefs for February 15, 2022

On Tuesday, Feb. 15, Charles County Health Officer Dr. Dianna E. Abney and Department of Emergency Services Director Michelle Lilly provided an update on COVID-19 in Charles County. There are a variety of vaccination clinics in the community, which include mobile pop-up clinics, schools, congregate living facilities, churches, and vaccines for the homebound. Residents can make their own vaccination appointments and walk-ins are accepted. For a list of county vaccination clinics and testing sites, visit the Department of Health’s website .

There is a COVID-19 testing site at the Regency Furniture Stadium (11765 St. Linus Drive, Waldorf) daily from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For a list of pharmacies and other vaccination clinics and testing sites available, visit the State of Maryland’s website . At-home COVID tests and KN95 mask distributions are available at public libraries and other local organizations and places of worship.

Chief of Media Services Jen Harris provided an update on the county’s communication efforts, including continuing to work with state partners on latest COVID-19 updates and information.

Charles County Public Schools Director of School Safety and Security Jason Stoddard provided an update on the schools’ COVID-19 contact tracing process and case statistics.

Legislative Update

Associate County Attorney II Danielle Mitchell provided an update on the 2022 Maryland General Assembly Session. County Commissioners approved Mitchell moving forward with amended draft House Bill 1116 and submitting letters of support for House Bill 1114/Senate Bill 741 and Senate Bill 388. Other bills highlighted included Senate Bill 76, Senate Bill 413, and Senate Bill 685.

Approval Items

Commissioners also approved:

A fiscal 2022 budget transfe r request of $180,000 to fund HVAC projects at the Sheriff’s Office headquarters and Detention Center facilities.

r request of $180,000 to fund HVAC projects at the Sheriff’s Office headquarters and Detention Center facilities. A fiscal 2022 budget amendment increase of $640,000 for two projects associated with synthetic turf fields at White Plains and Laurel Springs Parks. The increase will support stormwater permit requirements.

increase of $640,000 for two projects associated with synthetic turf fields at White Plains and Laurel Springs Parks. The increase will support stormwater permit requirements. A fiscal 2022 budget amendment increase of $930,000 to replace or repair Circuit Court Building elevators.

increase of $930,000 to replace or repair Circuit Court Building elevators. A letter of support for the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments’ Technical Assistance Grant for $35,000 in technical assistance to pursue an “aging-in-place” housing strategy for the Bryans Road area.

A joint letter of support with St. Mary’s and Calvert Counties to the Maryland Department of Transportation on mitigating measures at local bridges.

Proclamations

National Engineers Week

Next Commissioners Session: March 1, 2022

The post Charles Co Commissioner Meeting Briefs for February 15, 2022 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .