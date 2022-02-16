ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Department of Health updates reinfections data among COVID-19 cases

By Maryland Department of Health
 4 days ago
Baltimore, MD— The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today updated reinfections data posted to the COVID-19 surveillance dashboard at coronavirus.maryland.gov . Maryland is now counting 24,800 COVID-19 reinfections among its cumulative cases, dating back to late September.

Maryland’s COVID-19 surveillance data are presented on the dashboard through various metrics. Case data are also reported through a number of demographic and jurisdictional-based subsets, which have been adjusted to reflect the reinfection data over time.

MDH counts a case as reinfection and includes it as a new case if an individual test positive for COVID-19 and has not had a positive COVID-19 test result within the past 90 days.

To view Maryland’s COVID-19 data, visit coronavirus.maryland.gov .

For more information and resources about COVID-19 in Maryland, visit covidlink.maryland.gov .

The post Maryland Department of Health updates reinfections data among COVID-19 cases appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

