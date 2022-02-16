ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Army APNT Team Director William Nelson Talks Military, Commercial Space Capabilities During ExecutiveBiz Events’ Dual-Use Tech Forum

By Summer Myatt
Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, ExecutiveBiz Events hosted its Dual-Use Technology in Space Defense Forum, which gathered defense agency and industry officials for a dynamic discussion of how technologies with both commercial and military applications can accelerate the country’s space capabilities, better position the U.S. in the race for space dominance and support a...

