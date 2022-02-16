ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sofia Jirau: 5 Things To Know About Down Syndrome Model & Activist In Victoria’s Secret Campaign

By Olivia Elgart
 2 days ago
Victoria's Secret

Victoria’s Secret just debuted a new campaign that stars Sofia Jirau, the brand’s first-ever Down syndrome model & activist & we have everything you need to know about her.

Victoria’s Secret unveiled a new campaign for The Love Cloud Collection and one of the stars is Sofia Jirau. Sofia, 25, is a Puerto Rican model and activist with Down syndrome, making her the first model with this condition to join the brand.

Sofia Jirau is the first person with Down’s syndrome to model for Victoria’s Secret & she starred in the new campaign. (Victoria’s Secret)

The campaign features women of all shapes, sizes, ethnicities, and ages, which is new for the lingerie company. We have rounded up five things about Sofia that you didn’t know and you can find out all about her, below.

1. Sofia is the first person with Down syndrome to model for Victoria’s Secret.

Sofia is the first person with Down syndrome to model for Victoria’s Secret and she was ecstatic when she landed the gig. Sofia posted a photo from the campaign with the caption, “I dreamed it, I worked for it and now it is a dream come true. I can finally share my secret…I’m the first Victoria’s Secret model with Down Syndrome!”

2. Sofia is an activist.

Sofia is an activist for people all over the world. Her mission is to help people fulfill their dreams and she stated on her website, “For me, the most important thing about fulfilling my dreams is to show people around the world that there are no limits and to inspire them to pursue their own dreams. This is why I always say ‘Inside and out there are no limits’ to motivate people to break through their self-imposed limitations.”

3. Sofia has her own business.

In 2019, Sofia launched her very own online store, Alavett, which is an e-commerce site that offers a range of accessories including pillows, hats, mugs, and more.

4. Sofia walked in New York Fashion Week.

Sofia is taking the fashion world by storm and on Feb. 10, 2020, she made her NYFW debut on the catwalk at the Marisa Santiago show.

5. Sofia’s fashion icon is Jennifer Lopez.

Sofia revealed to People back in 2020 that one celebrity she looks up to is Jennifer Lopez. She said, “I want to meet Jennifer Lopez. I like how she dresses and how she is. I love all of her clothes. I love her songs, her CDs, her photos. Everything.”

