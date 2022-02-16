ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers Split & End Engagement After Less Than 2 Years — Report

By Eric Todisco
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have reportedly ended their relationship just one year after going public with the romance.

Shailene Woodley, 30, and Aaron Rodgers, 38, are no longer together, according to a new report from In Touch on Feb. 16. The news outlet reports that Shailene and Aaron, who quietly started dating in 2020, have ended their engagement. “While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together,” one insider told In Touch. “She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.”

Aaron, who is an “independent guy”, the source noted, “got cold feet” about his impending nuptials to Shailene. They just “couldn’t make it work,” a second source added. “There were too many obstacles. They’re both adults and decided to part amicably.”

HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for Aaron and Shailene for confirmation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=168f6v_0eGQ4d2J00
Aaron Rodgers & Shailene Woodley (Photo: Backgrid)

The Big Little Lies actress starting dating the NFL star in 2020 during the initial COVID-19 lockdown. The pair kept their romance very private until Aaron announced their engagement at the NFL Honors broadcast in Feb. 2021. Shailene also went on to confirm the engagement when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Yes, we are engaged. But for us, it’s not new news, you know, so it’s kind of funny,” she told the host. “Everyone right now is freaking out over it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while.’ “

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rfaYg_0eGQ4d2J00
Aaron Rodgers & Shailene Woodley (Photo: Backgrid)

In late January, an insider told People that Shailene and Aaron have “a non-traditional relationship” after they didn’t publicly celebrate his Dec. 2 birthday together, and still like to keep certain things between them. “Shailene and Aaron are still together. It’s not odd they don’t post about each other on their birthdays in that sense,” the insider told the outlet, adding they’re “very private about things.”

However, fans began to wonder even more if things were over for good when Aaron failed to mention Shailene in his NFL Honors speech for 2022. On Feb. 10, Aaron was named MVP at the NFL Honors event, and Shailene was not in attendance at the ceremony. He also did not reference their relationship in his thank you speech like he did one year prior. Shailene and Aaron did not attend any red carpet events together during their relationship, although they were seen on various vacations together ahead of the 2021 NFL season.

