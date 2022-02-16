ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Scouch on Why Seamus Casey Fits Sharks’ Draft Profile

By JD Young
sanjosehockeynow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle and JD are joined by Will Scouch of McKeen’s Hockey to discuss one of his favorite players in the Draft, USNDTP defenseman Seamus Casey. Why would he fit the San Jose Sharks’ drafting profile?...

sanjosehockeynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar Recaptures WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber (Pics, Video)

– It looks like it will be Champion vs. Champion, Winner Takes all at WrestleMania 38. Brock Lesnar regained his WWE Championship that he lost last month at WWE Royal Rumble 2022 at tonight’s Elimination Chamber show. In the main event Elimination Chamber match, Lesnar won the match, eliminating Austin Theory last to win the match and the title.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Gives Medical Update On Bobby Lashley

WWE released an update on Bobby Lashley after today’s WWE Elimination Chamber event from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. As noted, WWE did an injury angle with Lashley during the WWE Elimination Chamber main event. Early on there was a spot where Rollins put Theory through Lashley’s pod with a Buckle Bomb. Lashley was distracted by looking at Lesnar in his pod, and didn’t see Theory crash through the glass until it was too late. Officials and medics tended to Lashley as the match continued, and he was then escorted to the back. The timer went off later on when it was time for Lashley to enter the match, but he was not there. This upset Lesnar, who kicked his way out of his own pod and began destroying the other competitors.
WWE
The Spun

Son Of NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
NBA
The Spun

Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces Decision: NFL Fans React

After Sunday’s Super Bowl victory, rumors began to swirl about a potential early retirement for 36-year-old head coach Sean McVay. During yesterday’s championship parade in Los Angeles, McVay and superstar Rams defender Aaron Donald were both quoted saying, “run it back.” Now, the head coach’s fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, has confirmed his return to the Rams organization in 2022.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jd#Mckeen S Hockey#Draft#Usndtp#The San Jose Sharks#Sjhn#The National Hockey Now
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Undergoes Spinal Surgery, Can Never Wrestle Again

That might be for the best. One of the major criticisms you will hear against wrestlers is that what they do is fake. While it is true that the results of the matches are pre-planned, what you see taking place in the ring is very real, as these people are putting their bodies on the line on a regular basis. That kind of work can wear on wrestlers after a bit and now one of them has had to get a lot of work done to repair the damage.
WWE
Big Blue View

2022 NFL Draft prospect profile - Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

One of the best parts of the whole draft process is seeing unheralded players take advantage of their opportunities. It’s alway fun to watch big-name players do the things that earned them their reputations, but seeing players rise from obscurity to prominence is just plain satisfying. Western Michigan’s Skyy...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Franchise Reportedly Exploring New Stadium Possibility

The Tennessee Titans could be getting a new stadium within the news few years, according to a new report. According to a report from Axios, the team was in renovation talks with Mayor John Cooper’s administration. However, due to the rising cost of the potential renovation, the team is now exploring a completely new stadium.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Washington Commanders announce death of legendary running back

Former Washington Hall-of-Fame wide running back Charley Taylor, who was an eight-time Pro Bowler passed away on Saturday afternoon, the Washington Commanders announced. He spent his entire 14-year career playing running back and wide receiver for Washington. Taylor was the third overall pick of the 1964 NFL Draft after playing college football for Arizona State.
NFL
The Spun

Look: ESPN Announces New Deal With Popular Host, Reporter

ESPN has announced a new deal with NBA reporter Cassidy Hubbarth. She’s agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the network and will continue to serve as a lead host and reporter for its NBA property. Hubbarth is ecstatic about this contract extension and said as much in a...
NBA
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Draft Profile: Devin Lloyd Could Be a Long-Term LB Solution

There is at least a moderate chance that the Minnesota Vikings transition to a 3-4 defense in 2022. While there are many that hope for the Vikings to use their 12th overall pick on a cornerback this April, this latest development opens up the possibility for another linebacker being added to the defense through the Vikings draft class. Because of that, one player that should be under consideration in this NFL Draft is Utah’s Devin Lloyd.
NFL
The Spun

Chris Simms Names ‘No. 1 Team’ For Aaron Rodgers: Fans React

The Green Bay Packers are hoping Aaron Rodgers returns in 2022, but one analyst believes he’s likely to be on the move. Former quarterback and current NBC analyst Chris Simms said the people he talks to think Rodgers will leave the Packers this offseason. So, where will he land? Well, if he was forced to bet money on Rodgers’ next team, Simms is betting on the Denver Broncos.
NFL
Fightful

WWE Elimination Chamber: Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss - Falls Count Anywhere Match Result

Madcap Moss faced Drew McIntyre in a Fall Count Anywhere Match at WWE Elimination Chamber. After being attacked and injured by Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss at WWE Day 1, Drew McIntyre made his return at the Royal Rumble with his sights set directly on the Happy duo. He subsequently challenged Moss to a Falls Count Anywhere Match at Elimination Chamber with the hopes of exacting some revenge.
WWE
Golf.com

Justin Thomas was asked by a fan one of the biggest Saudi questions. JT answered.

Asked the fan: It’s really not about the money, Justin Thomas? It’s really not, Thomas answered. The conversation in golf, of course, at least the strong majority of it of late, has been. In short, it’s been this: There looks to be a guaranteed-paycheck, upstart golf league funded by Saudi Arabian cash, and pros are deciding whether they’re in or out. The talk may have reached its zenith — for now — this week after Alan Shipnuck of the Fire Pit Collective website wrote of a phone conversation that he had had with Phil Mickelson in which the six-time major champ described himself as a key architect in the league — and added that he hoped the plan would generate leverage in future negotiations with the PGA Tour.
GOLF
The Game Haus

Bernhard Raimann 2022 NFL Draft Profile

The 2022 NFL Draft will be a great event for teams to start building for their future. Here is the Bernhard Raimann 2022 NFL Draft Profile. After starting his college career as a tight end, Raiman changed positions to play left tackle. He developed quickly and now is one of the more intriguing tackles in the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Wild Knockout At UFC Vegas 48 Is Going Viral

David Onama has delivered a violent knockout of Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 48. Onama started teeing off on Benitez before the latter couldn’t get up anymore. This all came in the first round as well as the fight didn’t even last a full minute. Onama started out...
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy