ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Alaska Airlines debuts Flight Pass subscription for popular West Coast routes

By Kelly McCarthy, ABC News
WOKV
WOKV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IExy9_0eGQ0Zb700
Alaska Airlines 737 landing lights. DaveAlan/Getty Images

NEW YORK — Alaska Airlines announced its first-ever subscription-based offering, Flight Pass, which offers travelers with varying budgets and lifestyles a chance to travel along many West Coast routes for a year.

The program, launched Wednesday offering members up to 24 roundtrip flights a year to the most popular routes within California, including nonstop service from California airports to select Nevada and Arizona destinations for a fixed monthly rate.

There are two annual plans for Flight Pass subscribers to choose from based on the best value or most flexibility; the key difference is in the length of the required advanced booking time.

The first plan starts at $49 per month and Flight Pass Pro starts at $199 per month but allows for booking as early as 90 days in advance as well as same-day booking up to two hours before departure.

Alaska Airlines called its flight subscription plan an opportunity for travelers to "lock in main cabin deals for a full year" offering subscribers "lower than average fares on eligible flights."

"After two years of staying close to home, guests are ready to travel again and with 100 daily flights from 16 airports throughout California and between California to Reno, Phoenix and Las Vegas, Flight Pass will take them there," Alex Corey, managing director of business development and products for Alaska Airlines, said in a statement.

According to the airline, travel trend reports show that "most Americans are planning domestic travel in 2022, particularly to warm-weather and beach destinations, and some are even more willing to be spontaneous and flexible on future trips."

How to use Flight Pass

  1. Sign up and create an account at www.flightpass.alaskaair.com.
  2. Pick a preferred plan: The best value Flight Pass, which requires booking at least 14 days before travel; or the most flexible Flight Pass Pro, which allows same-day booking.
  3. Choose the number of roundtrips you would like annually: 6, 12 or 24 roundtrip flights.
  4. Redeem your credits and book your trip on an eligible flight.
  5. Choose from 100 daily flights connecting 13 California airports to each other and to Reno, Phoenix, and Vegas.
  6. Enjoy your flight.

Neil Thwaites, regional vice president of California for Alaska Airlines, said the company is "uniquely positioned to help our West Coast guests experience more with direct access to destinations near and far from our expanding hubs."

Flight Pass subscribers can also earn miles toward Mileage Plan elite status.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Coronavirus: Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID-19

Pop star Justin Bieber has tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple reports. The Canadian musician on Sunday postponed his scheduled show at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In a statement, officials with his Justice World Tour said the delay was prompted by “positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOKV

Carnival Cruises to change mask guidelines

Carnival Cruises is adjusting its mask rules for future embarkations. The company announced that masks will be encouraged, but not mandated on trips departing on March 1, CNN reported. The company said in a news release that there will be some events and venues where masks could still be required.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Business
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Local
Alaska Lifestyle
State
Alaska State
WOKV

GLIMPSES: For Beijing airport workers, weariness at the end

BEIJING — (AP) — One look at their faces and you'd know. Trouble is, you can't look at their faces. They're in hazmat suits and goggles. Doesn't matter. At the Beijing Capital International Airport, the body language tells the story. It's the story of weeks of Olympic work...
CHINA
WOKV

At Olympics, cybersecurity worries linger in background

BEIJING — (AP) — Warnings to use disposable "burner" phones and laptops. Privacy-protecting software. Concerns about a security flaw in an official Games smartphone app. Such precautions fueled unease about data privacy for competitors and attendees at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Not everyone heeded them. “Honestly, I’ve...
TECHNOLOGY
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
53K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy