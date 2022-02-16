'Euphoria' Themed Makeup Line Is Coming From Set's Makeup Artist

Even though fans can get their hands on all things r.e.m. beauty, Ariana Grande stays showing off instantly iconic makeup looks, and her latest, posted on Valentine’s Day, is no exception. Gone were the eyeliner wings you’ve come to expect on the singer as well as her gravity-defying eyelashes, because her no-makeup makeup is one look you’ll want to copy immediately, whether or not you’ve got a special someone to celebrate. While this toned-down look is admittedly very out of the box for Grande, her no-makeup-makeup was soft, simple, and perfect for your next date or night out on the town.

