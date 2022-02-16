ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

'Euphoria' Themed Makeup Line Is Coming From Set's Makeup Artist

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonni Davy, the makeup artist from the hit series Euphoria, is getting prepared to drop...

z100.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

‘Euphoria’ Makeup Artist Donni Davy Talks Launching Her Half Magic Beauty Brand

Click here to read the full article. “Euphoria” makeup artist Donni Davy is leveraging her popular beauty looks for her own cosmetics line. Davy announced the brand, called Half Magic, on Tuesday, which will offer makeup products that recreate the bold, whimsical looks she’s created for the last two seasons of the hit HBO show. Davy started developing the brand shortly after the first season of “Euphoria” aired in 2019.More from WWDPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'The Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift IdeasAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022 “After what happened with season one and the ‘Euphoria’ makeup trend, it...
MAKEUP
Us Weekly

Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney Loves How This $28 Cream Keeps Her Makeup in Place

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. You know when you discover a celebrity for the first time and you instantly want to know everything about them and channel just about everything they do? Many people are having that moment with Sydney Sweeney right now. The actress has made memorable appearances in shows like The Handmaid’s Tale and Sharp Objects, but lately, she’s gaining major recognition for her work as Cassie in Euphoria!
MAKEUP
Elite Daily

Ariana Grande’s No-Makeup Makeup Is Soft And Simple As Can Be

Even though fans can get their hands on all things r.e.m. beauty, Ariana Grande stays showing off instantly iconic makeup looks, and her latest, posted on Valentine’s Day, is no exception. Gone were the eyeliner wings you’ve come to expect on the singer as well as her gravity-defying eyelashes, because her no-makeup makeup is one look you’ll want to copy immediately, whether or not you’ve got a special someone to celebrate. While this toned-down look is admittedly very out of the box for Grande, her no-makeup-makeup was soft, simple, and perfect for your next date or night out on the town.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Euphoria#Makeup Artist#Cosmetics#Hbo#Getty Images
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Hello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie reveals break from Today Show with new post

Savannah Guthrie has become a beloved figure on morning television, so her fans understandably noticed when she took to social media to reveal that she would be absent from TV for a bit. The Today star took to Instagram to relish in the fact that she would have an extended...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Hugh Hefner’s Widow Crystal Ready To Spill About ‘Complicated’ Time At Playboy Mansion, Weeks After Holly Madison & Shannon Twins Trash Hef

Crystal Hefner is set to write a memoir about her 10 years with the Playboy founder — and promising not to hold back any details. On Thursday, the 35-year-old announced the news on Instagram. “I was with him through wild times, calm times, and all the times in between up until the day he passed in September 2017.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston pays heartbreaking tribute after death of close friend

Jennifer Aniston has shared a heartbreaking tribute to talent manager Chris Huvane who died by suicide on 6 February. Chris died following a years-long battle with mental illness. He was a partner at Management 360, managing the careers of the likes of Salma Hayek, Milo Ventimiglia and Kirsten Dunst. "We...
CELEBRITIES
People

Chloé Lukasiak Says She Feels 'Free' After Confirming Her Relationship with Brooklinn Khoury

Chloé Lukasiak is opening up about her relationship with Brooklinn Khoury. After months of speculation, the actress and dancer, 20, seemingly confirmed last October that she was dating the social media influencer by simply captioning a photo on Instagram with a single black heart. She later made it official by posting a tribute for their one-year anniversary in December.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Cosmopolitan

Fans are all saying the same thing about Ariana Grande's no makeup makeup look

If I told you to picture Ariana Grande’s classic makeup look, you’d instantly think of her signature cat eye, right? The singer often sports winged liner, so much so, she has even managed to perfect the art of her eyeliner flick in one swoop. But now, she has only gone and posted a webcam selfie with what looks like no eye makeup at all. Pass. Me. The. Cleanser.
CELEBRITIES
KRQE News 13

Best makeup for blue eyes

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Blue eyes can range from crystal, light blue, to gray-blue to dark with hints of green and hazel. They can be cooler-shaded or warm. Despite the range of shades, a few rules of thumb apply for making your baby blues really stand out: complement your shade and don’t be afraid to experiment with color. If you’re looking for high-quality, blue-eye-friendly makeup, the Natasha Denona Mini Gold Eyeshadow Palette is the top choice.
MAKEUP
The Independent

Huey Haha: Cause of death revealed for 22-year-old TikTok star

The cause of death for 22-year-old TikTok star, Huey Haha, has been revealed, nearly four months after his death. On 17 February, the Sacramento County Corner’s Office confirmed with PEOPLE that Huey, whose real name is Hieu Minh Ngoc Ha, died by suicide. According to a report from the California-based county government office, Huey passed away due to self-inflicted gunshot wound on 25 October 2021. Huey’s death was announced on his Instagram account on 27 October, as the post included the date of his passing and details about his GoFundMe page. ...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Chicago After She Gives Little Brother Psalm A Sweet Kiss

Kim couldn’t help but share the most adorable snap of Chicago hugging and kissing Psalm during a family trip to the playground. Even with all the drama going on with her estranged husband Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is focused on being the most doting mother to their four children. The 41-year-old makeup mogul proved just that as she shared adorable photos of Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2, showing some sibling love on Friday (Feb. 18). Taking to her Instagram, Kim posted a sweet snap of Chicago with her arm around her baby brother as she placed a kiss on his forehead. Yes, your heart is allowed to melt! Kim captioned the snap with the kids’ names and a heart emoji.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Speechless After Seeing 'The Voice' Star's Tribute to Céline Dion

Kelly Clarkson's recent cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show reminds us all why we love French-Canadian superstar Céline Dion. As part of her award-winning daytime TV talk show, the American Idol alum gets up on stage to belt out hit songs for her Kellyoke segment. Her latest pick for the karaoke-style was an oldie but a goodie that has been sung by other great performers. Country-rock singer Roy Orbison originally recorded "I Drove All Night" and Cyndi Lauper came out with her cover in 1988. More than a decade later, Céline covered it in 2003 for her eighth studio album One Heart.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

For ‘Mare of Easttown’ Makeup Artist Debi Young, Authenticity Is All About the Details

At some point makeup artist and designer Debi Young began talking about eyebrows and it felt as though a new window into film and television had been thrown open for me. Young, Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS) Award-nominated for her work on HBO’s lauded limited series “Mare of Easttown,” had been describing her process for styling makeup for period pieces. She explained that if she’s doing a film set in the 1930s, she doesn’t want every woman sporting a 1930s eyebrow. “Most people carry their looks. Whatever they think looks good on them, they don’t change every year with the...
MAKEUP

Comments / 0

Community Policy