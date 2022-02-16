ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield Township, OH

Ohio Neighbor And Dog Rescue Young Boy From Drowning In Frozen Pond

By Hannah DeRuyter
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y3nfB_0eGPxXpw00
Photo: Getty Images

A young Ohio boy is alive after being rescued from a frozen pond by his neighbor.

According to FOX 19 , a 10-year-old boy was pulled from a pond located behind the Palmera Apartments in Deerfield Township on Monday (February 14) by his neighbor, Austin Hayes .

Hayes told the news outlet that he was in the right place at the right time. He said he got home around 4:30 p.m. and his Golden Retriever was begging to go outside, so her let her out.

"As soon as I opened the door, I saw the young kid struggling to get out of the ice," Hayes said. "Clearly, [he] walked across and fell through up to his neck struggling. He kept screaming, 'I'm getting ready to pass out! I'm tired!'"

Hayes said he saw the boy's sister standing by the pond and rushed to help him.

"I had a daughter about a year ago, and maybe that paternal instinct kicked in, and I saw it and all I could think about is what could I grab to get him out," Hayes added.

Another neighbor threw Hayes a tow strap to use to get the boy out, but it wasn't long enough. So, he decided to make his way onto the ice.

"When It's not frozen, you can see there at the edge that it's not too deep, so I wasn't that concerned. If I could go in a little bit, if it would have broke, I would have had wet shoes, worst-case scenario," Hayes noted. "I just knew I needed about an extra foot of length, and we were able to get it, and he was able to get it around his wrist, and we got him out."

Hayes says his dog, Red, knew something was going on outside.

"She knew something because she wanted to go outside, and afterward, I let her back out and she didn't go to the bathroom. So, something was going on."

The young boy was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center by EMS and is expected to be ok, Deerfield Township Fire Chief Chris Eisele said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Canada's capital secured and cleaned up after weeks-long protest

OTTAWA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Canadian police on Sunday secured the downtown core of the capital with fencing as city workers cleaned up trash and snow plows cleared streets after two days of tense standoffs and 191 arrests ended a three-week occupation of Ottawa. Demonstrators had used hundreds of trucks...
PROTESTS
The Hill

US Olympic figure skaters' appeal for medals denied

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Saturday denied an appeal from U.S. figure skaters to receive the silver medals won in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The CAS said in a press release that a panel met on Saturday night in Beijing and decided to dismiss the team's appeal, adding that the decision "not to hold the medal ceremony for the figure skating team event" was still in effect.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Deerfield Township, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
CBS News

City mourns Huntington Beach police officer who died in helicopter crash

A 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department was mourned Sunday after he was killed in a helicopter crash on Saturday night. Another officer was injured. Dive teams have been in the water all day searching for clues about what caused the helicopter to crash. Home security video captured the police helicopter spinning out of control, hitting the water and almost instantly sinking in Newport Beach.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Hayes
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

Cleveland, OH
2K+
Followers
869
Post
465K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland #1 Hit Music Station

 https://kisscleveland.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy