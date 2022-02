Although liver disease is typically associated with people who drink excessive amounts of alcohol, it can also occur independent of alcohol consumption. That’s the case with those who have a condition known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). It’s an ailment that’s becoming increasingly frequent and is, in fact, the most common type of liver disease in the United States, where it afflicts one out of four people. Also, studies in recent years have shown people with type 2 diabetes are at high risk for NAFLD and this risk is related to blood sugar control. The most common cause of death in people with NAFLD is cardiovascular disease, while a variety of NAFLD called NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis) causes fibrosis and cirrhosis and can lead to cancer.

