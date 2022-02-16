ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yikes! Blood literally squirted from Renato Moicano's forehead during UFC 271 camp. Just watch.

By Nolan King, The Blue Corner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29WhHT_0eGPusiM00

Now that the dust has settled and UFC 271 is in the rear-view mirror, lightweight Renato Moicano can share with the world the gruesome injury that occurred during his training camp.

Moicano almost didn’t make it to the fight because of a nasty gash due to a clash of heads in sparring. Immediately upon impact, the blood started pouring.

In case you’ve ever been curious why medical professionals tell you to elevate and compress a serious cut, the video Moicano posted Wednesday on Instagram will show you why. After he was sliced, he decided to lie down – and the blood literally squirted like the iconic Bellagio fountains out of his forehead. Yuck.

According to Moicano’s manager, Oren Hodak of Knockout Representation, his fighter required 12 stitches to close up the wound – and there was serious question whether or not he would need to withdraw or postpone the fight.

But Moicano did make it – and he won. On the pay-per-view main card, he defeated Alexander Hernandez by second-round rear-naked choke and cut one hell of a promo afterward.

Peep the video of the head clash and blood squirt-age in the video above or full post below – if you dare.

The Blue Corner is MMA Junkie’s blog space. We don’t take it overly serious, and neither should you. If you come complaining to us that something you read here is not hard-hitting news, expect to have the previous sentence repeated in ALL CAPS.

