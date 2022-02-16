Raleigh County Commission approves $2M for sewer projects

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – During Tuesday’s meeting, the Raleigh County Commissioners designated $2 million to go toward the Piney View and Batoff Mountain sewer projects.

According to Commission President Dave Tolliver, the city’s engineer hopes to have the project’s design phase completed by July so it can be put up for bid.

“We are hoping by the end of the year to turn dirt,” Tolliver said. “More than 321 customers will be impacted.”

With this project, in conjunction with the $1 million project for wastewater treatment in Shady Spring and a new sewer plant in Grandview, more than 5,000 Raleigh County residents will see improvements.