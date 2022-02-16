ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Raleigh County Commission approves $2M for sewer projects

By Gailyn Markham
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – During Tuesday’s meeting, the Raleigh County Commissioners designated $2 million to go toward the Piney View and Batoff Mountain sewer projects.

According to Commission President Dave Tolliver, the city’s engineer hopes to have the project’s design phase completed by July so it can be put up for bid.

“We are hoping by the end of the year to turn dirt,” Tolliver said. “More than 321 customers will be impacted.”

With this project, in conjunction with the $1 million project for wastewater treatment in Shady Spring and a new sewer plant in Grandview, more than 5,000 Raleigh County residents will see improvements.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Roads to Prosperity: Contractors to start moving steel on new Nitro-St. Albans bridge the week of Monday, Feb. 21, 2022

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Weather permitting, contractors plan to start installing the first main steel deck support girders for a massive overhaul of the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. The overhaul is part of Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway construction and maintenance program.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Beckley Area Foundation scholarship deadline set for March 1

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – High School students have until March 1 to submit their applications for the Beckley Area Foundation’s (BAF) 2022-2023 scholarships. BAF provides oversight for more than 190 scholarship funds. These funds can be established by individuals, firms and organizations wishing to assist local students in furthering their educations. According to the BAF, a majority of their scholarships benefit applicants in Raleigh County; however, there are also scholarships designated for students in Fayette, Mercer, Monroe, Summers, Webster and Wyoming County students.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

House advances resolution to rename Charleston bridge after fallen officer

CHARLESTON, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – A Charleston bridge will soon be re-named after a fallen officer. On Wednesday, the House of Delegates adopted House Concurrent Resolution 26 which names the bridge known as US 60 Washington Street Bridge the “Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson-Fallen Heroes Memorial Bridge.” The bridge, listed as bridge number 20-060/00-005.59 (WB) (20A336), (38.35826,-81.63989) by the Division of Highways (DOH), is located near the Charleston Police Department Police Memorial on Pennsylvania Ave.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shady Spring, WV
City
Raleigh, WV
Beckley, WV
Government
City
Beckley, WV
City
Piney View, WV
County
Raleigh County, WV
Raleigh County, WV
Government
Lootpress

Small Businesses Jumpstart Act advances in House

CHARLESTON, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – On Wednesday, House Bill 4259 advanced in the House of Delegates. If signed into law, House Bill 4259 would create the Small Business Jumpstart Act, which would establish two programs that will raise private capital to invest in small West Virginian businesses. According to its...
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uban Construction#Raleigh County Commission
Lootpress

2 US House primary election races crowded in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Thirteen candidates are running for office in West Virginia’s two congressional districts after the state lost a seat in the U.S. House due to population losses over the past decade. The districts of incumbent Republican Reps. David McKinley and Alex Mooney were merged starting...
ELECTIONS
Lootpress

Gov. Justice’s Blue Ribbon Task Force makes final recommendations for creating a clearer path to jobs for West Virginians

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice’s Blue Ribbon Task Force on Aligning the Roles and Missions of the State Community and Technical College System and Workforce Development System has made its final recommendations for creating greater efficiencies across state government that will better support West Virginians seeking assistance through education, training, workforce, and human services programs.
POLITICS
Lootpress

Cartmill praised; replacement procedures outlined

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Dozens of public officials and civic leaders stepped forward with words of praise for Cabell County Commissioner Nancy Cartmill, who passed away this week at age 79. Politicians crossed party lines in offering tributes to Cartmill, former Barboursville Mayor and Cabell Commissioner. All spoke of...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Dubious map means nothing

Most will agree that I report more governmental conspiracy possibility theories than most reporters. That’s likely because I hear of a lot more. Readers and listeners are kind enough to share the rumors they hear with me. But I don’t see a conspiracy at every turn and I don’t...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Lootpress

Cartmill passes

BARBOURSVILLE, WV LOOTPRESS) – Long serving public official Cabell County Commissioner Nancy Cartmill has passed away, according to fellow county Commissioner Kelli Sobonya. Sobonya, a Republican like Cartmill, made the announcement Tuesday afternoon. Cabell GOP made the following announcement Tuesday evening on its social media:. “Sad news this evening....
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
Lootpress

Application period for energy assistance program extended

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An application period for low–income residents in West Virginia to apply for an energy assistance program has been extended to March 18. The federally funded program assists eligible state residents in paying home heating bills. The state Department of Health and Human Resources said...
ECONOMY
Lootpress

Commissioner of Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt to Kick Off Mountain State Maple Days

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt and Chef Paul Smith will kick off the 2022 Mountain State Maple Days with a ceremonial tree tapping at 11:30 a.m. on February 19 at Ronk Family Maple Farm in Lincoln County. Paul Ronk is the current WV Maple Syrup Producer’s Association (WVMSPA) president and Chef Paul will be representing the Governor’s newly launched Chef Ambassador program.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy