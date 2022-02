As part of a media presentation covering the upcoming Season 12 in Apex Legends, "Defiance," developer Respawn Entertainment also indicated that news about the long-awaited native PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the popular free-to-play battle royale video game should be coming "very, very shortly." Given that a PS5 version of Apex Legends seemingly leaked in January, the news could be as simple as its surprise launching or at the very least a release date that is quite soon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO