A CD Projekt Red developer has publicly spoken out against the hope that Cyberpunk 2077 will have a robust Metro system added to the game. This follows news last year that a mod for the game brought in an immersive Metro system. In the mod, 19 Metro stations were added that are explorable and rideable in real-time around Night City. Adding to the immersion, players also need to go inside and wait for their ride as well.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO