Gran Turismo 7 will be the first game in the series to release on two PlayStation consoles simultaneously, and when it does, fans can expect a few differences in the graphics. However, it seems there's one other notable difference between the physical versions of the two games: the PlayStation 4 version will come with two discs! It's a minor difference, but it is worth noting for those interested in the PS4 release. The news was revealed by GTplanet, who also pointed out that PS5's UltraHD discs have significantly more storage capacity when compared to the PS4's BluRay discs.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO