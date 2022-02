This event actually happened back in 2019, however, it is just starting to make the rounds on social media. In a video recently released by the lawyer in the case, Chad Harden, the now-former trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety, was caught on camera inhaling pot from a vaping pen he’d just taken from a suspect, according to the video. Harden was suspended in June 2019 when he came under investigation by the Texas Rangers and resigned from his job three months later.

